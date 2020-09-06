Illinois study tracks mutations of new coronavirus

URBANA, Ill. — Since COVID-19 began its menacing march across Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and then across the world, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has taken a “whatever works” strategy to ensure its replication and spread.
But in a new study undergoing peer review, researchers and students at the University of Illinois show the virus is honing the tactics that may make it more successful and more stable.
A group of graduate students in a spring-semester Bioinformatics and Systems Biology class at Illinois tracked the mutation rate in the virus’s proteome — the collection of proteins encoded by genetic material — through time, starting with the first SARS-CoV-2 genome published in January and ending more than 15,300 genomes later in May.
The team found some regions still actively spinning off new mutations, indicating continuing adaptation to the host environment. But the mutation rate in other regions showed signs of slowing, coalescing around single versions of key proteins.
“That is bad news. The virus is changing and changing, but it is keeping the things that are most useful or interesting for itself,” says Gustavo Caetano-Anolles, professor of bioinformatics in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and senior author on the study.
Importantly, however, the stabilization of certain proteins could be good news for the treatment of COVID-19.
According to first author Tre Tomaszewski, a doctoral student in the School of Information Sciences at Illinois, “In vaccine development, for example, you need to know what the antibodies are attaching to.
"New mutations could change everything, including the way proteins are constructed, their shape. An antibody target could go from the surface of a protein to being folded inside of it, and you can't get to it anymore. Knowing which proteins and structures are sticking around will provide important insights for vaccines and other therapies.”
The research team documented a general slowdown in the virus’s mutation rate starting in April, after an initial period of rapid change. This included stabilization within the spike protein, those pokey appendages that give coronaviruses their crowned appearance.
The team says its research shows the virus is actively seeking ways to improve its spread.
“Considering this virus will be in our midst for some time, we hope the exploration of mutational pathways can anticipate moving targets for speedy therapeutics and vaccine development as we prepare for the next wave,” Tomaszewski says.
“We, along with thousands of other researchers sequencing, uploading, and curating genome samples through the GISAID Initiative, will continue to keep track of this virus.”
