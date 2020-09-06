Illinois study tracks mutations of new coronavirus

According to first author Tre Tomaszewski, a doctoral student in the School of Information Sciences at Illinois, “In vaccine development, for example, you need to know what the antibodies are attaching to.

"New mutations could change everything, including the way proteins are constructed, their shape. An antibody target could go from the surface of a protein to being folded inside of it, and you can't get to it anymore. Knowing which proteins and structures are sticking around will provide important insights for vaccines and other therapies.”

The research team documented a general slowdown in the virus’s mutation rate starting in April, after an initial period of rapid change. This included stabilization within the spike protein, those pokey appendages that give coronaviruses their crowned appearance.

The team says its research shows the virus is actively seeking ways to improve its spread.

“Considering this virus will be in our midst for some time, we hope the exploration of mutational pathways can anticipate moving targets for speedy therapeutics and vaccine development as we prepare for the next wave,” Tomaszewski says.

“We, along with thousands of other researchers sequencing, uploading, and curating genome samples through the GISAID Initiative, will continue to keep track of this virus.”

