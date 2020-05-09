Illinois yard sprouts masses of bluebells

Keep walking and you'll also come upon "the ruins," the Andrews' name for what people tell them was a hog house, but that's puzzling because it looks almost too dressy for livestock. The roof collapsed long ago but portions of the tile block walls remain, some decorated with a flower-like pattern, and covered on the inside with a kind of stucco, like plaster. The front had a door flanked by windows.

Off to the side is a large rectangle of land protected by high fencing where the couple will plant their vegetable garden. The current fence made of 64, five-foot metal mesh panels is the third or fourth they've had, and this one finally keeps the deer and rabbits from eating their produce before they do.

But the raccoons? "The raccoons think of it as playground equipment," Jim said.

New this year inside the protected area are six raised beds into which they expect to plant salad vegetables, white and red potatoes, green beans and flowers such as zinnias and marigolds.

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, squash and pumpkins will go directly into the ground.