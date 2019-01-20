If you're going to raise hydrangeas, it's helpful to know that there are five main types and, of those, the smooth and the panicle are the most reliably winter-hardy in the Midwest.
Here is a hydrangea primer with information from Ella Maxwell, of Hoerr Nursery, Peoria, Illinois, and from Cindy Haynes and Richard Jauron, horticulturists at Iowa State University, Ames.
1. Midwest hardy
The smooth hydrangea (hydrangea arborscens) and panicle hydrangea (hydrangea paniculata) are most hardy because their flowers are produced on buds that appear after the plants leaf out in the spring, so they will bloom no matter how cold the winter was.
• The smooth hydrangea is a three- to five- foot shrub that flowers from June to September. The flowers are rounded and change from an apple green to creamy white during the summer. Flowers are also showy in the fall as they fade to tan and persist into winter.
The smooth hydrangea can be pruned to the ground in late winter or early spring.
"Annabelle" is one of the most popular cultivars; a newer one is "Invincible Spirit II."
• The panicle hydrangea (hydrangea paniculata) blooms later than the smooth hydrangea, often not beginning until July. But the six- to 12-inch-long, cone-shaped, creamy white flowers are equally persistent. As they age, they often become a mottled pink. The panicle is the largest of the shrub types often reaching 10 feet.
Rejuvenation pruning ( removal of several of the largest stems near ground level) of large, old shrubs can also be done in late winter/early spring.
"Grandiflora," "Limelight," "Little Lime," "Little Quick Fire," and "Vanilla Strawberry" are popular cultivars.
2. Three other types, not to be pruned
The three other types are bigleaf (also called mophead), oakleaf and climbing. All three of these flower on old wood (growth created in the previous season). These hydrangeas must remain undisturbed all through the fall, winter and into spring in order to flower that coming summer.
If they are pruned, browsed by deer or damaged by cold weather, they may fail to bloom. Sometimes winter isn't even the problem; rather, damage occurs in spring when several days of warm temperatures are followed by a sudden freeze, killing the buds.
• Mophead or bigleaf hydrangea (hydrangea macrophylla) has the colorful blooms that are commonly sold in florist shops and supermarkets as a cut flower. It is the only hydrangea species in which the flower color depends on soil pH — blue in acidic soils and pink in alkaline soils. Be sure to check what U.S.D.A. Hardiness zone it is rated for; several cultivars are not reliably hardy to zone 5 which includes most of the Quad-Cities area, and they will die back in winter.
That is why newer cultivars such as "Endless Summer" showed such promise because after a mild winter they would bloom in early summer on the previous year's growth as well as late summer on current year's growth. But that did not always happen; sometimes the old growth blooms died and gardeners were disappointed. They ended up with a lot of foliage and few flowers, until September when the new growth came into flower.
Maxwell recommends "BloomStruck" as the most reliable of this series.
• Oakleaf hydrangea (hydranea quercifolia) is so-named because its leaves are shaped like oak leaves and its foliage is noted for its red-burgundy fall color. It is considered hardy to zone 5 but can use protection.
• Climbing hydrangea (hydrangea anomala subsp. petiolaris) can climb to 50 feet. Another interesting feature is its exfoliating brown shaggy bark that can be striking in the winter landscape. It is considered hardy to zone 4.
3. Protect plants in winter
One way to protect a hydrangea's already-set buds from the cold is to mulch around the shrub, Maxwell said. Install an 18-inch high fence of chicken wire around the entire plant and fill it with leaves or straw.
4. For good blooms, stay away from nitrogen
Maxwell advises against giving hydrangeas extra nitrogen as is found in Miracle-Gro or commonly sold fertilizers. Just a little phosphate will encourage blooms.
5. Buy early, pay attention to the tag
Hoerr's sells the most hydrangeas when they are in bloom. This is the case with many flowers because people see blooms, and they buy. But the best time to buy is earlier, when they are not in bloom. Not only will they do better, but you will get the best selection.
Also, pay attention to the tag. Know what kind you are getting, what cultural conditions the plant likes (sun/shade/moist/dry) and whether it is a re-bloomer (growing on old and new growth).
6. And in general ...
Hydrangeas don't like wet feet, ever, and they all like at least some sun, at least four hours per day.
(Note: The photos accompanying this story are courtesy of Plant Addicts, a nursery based in Valley, Nebraska, plantaddicts.com)