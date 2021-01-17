In full Bloom: Cistern "dig" unearths early works of Davenport sculptor

Once the cistern was emptied, it revealed itself as a space about nine feet in diameter and 10 feet deep.

Porch construction, stockpiling the 'finds'

Taylor had discovered the opening because she wanted to rebuild and expand her porch, and now that the cistern was emptied, she picked up that thread.

The new porch floor covers the hole where the cistern is, but Taylor had a trap door made in case she ever wants to re-investigate. As for what was retrieved, everything that was truly garbage was landfilled, but anything that looked like art work, and any glass, crockery, china or cookware, she packed in bins that she expects to go through, clean up and examine more closely.

One of the art pieces has her wondering if it might be John's work. It is a boy holding a lamb in his lap, and he's wearing overalls that have straps that cross in the back in an "X." This resembles one of the boys in the "Watching the Ferry" statue along the Mississippi River in Davenport that is based on a John Bloom lithograph. Bloom is not known to have done sculpture, but that's not to say he didn't experiment.

Another observation is that most of the pieces are colored with glazing; they do not have the blue-green-gray cast that became Isabel's signature color.