In their own words: Times readers remember their toys

"Growing up, Christmas was a big deal in my family. Not sure if it's because my mom's birthday was on Christmas, or if it was the one day where my two brothers and I got along for a couple of hours.
Super duper Daisy Red Ryder BB gun
"I was the only one in our immediate family of four who had brown eyes. My mother said I noticed right away that the doll, a 20-inch Dy Dee baby doll, had brown eyes. That was a rarity in those days.
"Newborn-size baby clothes fit her, and she wore some of the garments my mother had saved when I was an infant.
"My several-years-younger sister, a neighbor girl, and I spent hours in the summer feeding our babies water and changing diapers, which my mother had made.
"Today, she rests in a box in a closet. Her body has deteriorated in the nearly 70 years I've had her. I have kept her all these years because she was my all-time favorite toy!"
— Bart A. Baker
Roller skates (because boys didn't skate)
"I would absolutely love to send you a picture of her, in fact, I would love it if I still had her. Unfortunately, like most kids when they leave home for the first time, I left most of my collectibles and toys in a box in my parent’s attic, fully intending to retrieve them one day."
"My mother passed away in 1978 while I was living in Texas. Over time my father had successfully alienated all seven of his children, including me. My father passed away in 2003 and left all his assets to a young farm family who lived up the road from him.
"When we requested access to the family home to retrieve personal property, the man agreed to look for, and give us, family photos and nothing else. I have no idea what happened to my precious Barbie Doll. I would love to get her back, but I fear she is gone forever."
— Barb Reiland, Blue Grass
Horse on springs subbed for real thing
"As a child I loved the stick horses, the horse on springs that you could ride, my baby doll, Easy Bake Oven and Creepy Crawlers.
Baby doll could be bathed
"My very favorite was a baby doll. I was nearly too old for dolls, but my mother bought her for me for Christmas. She could open and close her eyes, had a rubber body so could be bathed, and was about the size of a newborn. She was the cleanest doll in town!
"A church family had recently had a baby and the mother gave me outgrown baby clothes. I was in seventh heaven! I played and played with that doll. The body eventually deteriorated but the head is still intact — in a dresser drawer. I take it out and look at it every once in a while. I'm 96 years old, and just a tad sentimental, wouldn't you say?"
— Jean Anderson
Mr. Ed, the talking horse puppet
"My favorite toy was Mr. Ed, the talking horse pull-string hand puppet. His head was made of rubber, with a furry cloth body. His mane was fashioned from white yarn. There was a sound box inside the hand opening. When I pulled the string, he said phrases like, 'My shoes are good luck' and 'Hello, my name is Mr. Ed.'
"Mr. Ed was a birthday gift from my parents when I turned six years old. I slept with him every night and loved him. He fit easily in my arms. My sister and I watched the “Mr. Ed” TV show every week.
"I kept him for over 20 years, even taking him to college with me. Then his rubber head got sticky, due to deteriorating rubber. I still regret getting rid of him. However, he made one little girl very happy. My parents definitely got their money’s worth from that purchase!"
— Gail Pusateri, Letts, Iowa
Hedda Get Bedda — who knew?
"My basement is filled with toys that were my mom’s tea party dishes (she’d be 104), my husband’s mother’s dishes, my and my sister-in-law's and daughter’s Barbies, my daughter’s stuffed Dalmatians, and more.
(Then there's) "my beloved Tumblina and the unique Hedda Get Bedda doll. Her head rotates from well, to measles, to sleeping. Missing is her thermometer."
— Lenore Knock
Baby doll survives 85 years later
"As a little girl my favorite toy was a baby doll I received possibly when I was five?? It was almost two feet high with composition head, arms, hands, feet and legs.
"The head was damaged. Doll doctors do German dolls but not composition repair.
"Along with the doll there was a kitchen cabinet with "Blue Willow" dishes, a child's Singer sewing machine in a table with a cabinet that really worked (Santa made). Still have that doll (with a daughter and eight granddaughters, but no one liked dolls.)
— Darlene Koster, 91, Davenport
Bill Dings were the best
"My father made my sister and me a large toy box with a hinged lid and faux green leather covering. The toy box held everything I needed or wanted in the way of toys, but it was a dangerous proposition to open it up and go exploring.
"My father failed to put a hinge that would lock it tightly open. Instead, we had to hold up it up, scooch out the bottom and hope the lid stayed in place. Many a time, I was bonked on the head, while navigating the enticements of it, and too often, I fell into it altogether. Still there was much to enthrall young kids.
"Strangely out of all the baby dolls, marbles, tinker toys, soldiers (left over from my brother’s days), and games, I simply loved the wooden 'Bill Ding' balancing clowns. They had been well-worn by my brother before me, and I loved the colors and endless “tricks” they could do before falling over.
"They were the most rudimentary of stacking toys, but still they had such an appeal for me. Years later, long after my brother had died, I wanted to share half of these with my sister, both of us now grown too old to play with them.
"To my surprise, I found out that I could order them from a company in Iowa that still made them. They came to me clean and new to join up with their old friends from the 30s.
"My toy box has been long gone now, taking my baby dolls and marbles with it. Yet, I can look and wonder at my Bill Dings and feel the pleasure of the time I spent with them. Unlike my toy box lid, they’ve held each other up for years."
— Gaye Dunn, Hampton
'Blue Willow' tea set: most wonderful gift
Toy piano inspired career
"I've attached a photo of one of my favorite and most significant toys, which actually helped establish my eventual career! This is a toy piano my parents bought for me when I was probably about four.
"Prior to that, I'd had a drum and sand blocks, but this was the real deal! I was so excited when I figured out how to play my first "real song" on it. All by myself, I discovered I could play a song from the "Howdy Doody Show."
"Well, it only included two pitches, but still... "Where are loveliest stories made? — Made — in Japan."
"I remember being bothered by my little friends pounding on the keys instead of actually playing it "right." Plus, I didn't want it broken! I always loved the little mirror behind the keyboard.
"The keys still all work, some pretty well, others marginally — but enough to play the little "Howdy Doody" song! This toy spurred my desire for a real piano, which arrived when I was seven.
"And," the rest is history"... I have been teaching music lessons (not piano, but I do actually play!) since my teen years, and majored in music ed. This toy was certainly "instrumental" in starting me in my occupation!
"Musical toys seem to hold a certain fascination for kids. My son had a battery-operated guitar with colored push buttons. It was a real favorite with his friends! There's just something about music...
— Jo Souder Vandecar, Davenport