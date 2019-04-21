While hip replacement isn’t quite as common in dogs as it is in people for a variety of reasons, it is still a widely accepted procedure that is performed by many veterinary orthopedic surgeons.
In dogs, the common reasons for replacement are major trauma from an accident or the repercussions of advancing canine hip dysplasia. Because of the expense — surgery can run from $4,500 to more than $6,000 — candidates need to be thoroughly screened before surgery is scheduled.
Individual surgeons may have different parameters in determining the suitability of a patient. At Iowa State University Veterinary Hospital, staff has established the following criteria: first, selected patients should already have tried conservative therapy; second, the patient needs to be in good condition and cooperative; and third, the anatomy needs to be correct but showing that the condition is worsening.
Dogs that are obese, have neurological disease, knee damage or dislocations of the hip may not be eligible.
Owners of pets who receive a recommendation for the procedure and have insurance should check to make sure the surgery is covered. Policies that view dysplasia or trauma as pre-existing conditions or have it as an exclusion won’t contribute to helping owners pay for the surgery. Most owners will need to pay the entirety from their own pocket.
Despite the cost, the outcomes of a total hip replacement are excellent in greater than 95 percent of dogs at ISU, and we would expect similar results with other competent surgeons. If your pet is suffering from severe hip disease, check with your veterinarian to see if he or she is a suitable candidate for this procedure.