Homeowners generally undertake DIY projects because they want to improve their homes while saving money. Sometimes the projects work out, sometimes they don't.
Improvenet.com, a website that provides home improvement information, conducted a survey of DIYers, coming up with some telling results. Here are some highlights.
General stats:
• Average number of DIY projects attempted: 8
• Percentage of people who regret doing at least one of those projects: 65 percent.
• 1 in 3 have called a professional to redo the work
Most-to-least common projects
• Interior painting, 40 percent
• Adding trees/shrubs, 20 percent
• Installing floor tiles, 20 percent
• Installing kitchen/bath fixtures, 18 percent
Most regretted DIY projects, from most to least:
1. Install floor tiles
2. Replace ceiling
3. Refinish hardwood floor
4. Install carpet
5. Finish basement
Ways DIY projects went wrong:
• 55 percent said it took longer than expected
• 50 percent said it was physically harder than anticipated
• 48 percent said it was technically harder than anticipated
• 17 percent said it cost more than anticipated
Resources for DIY project instruction:
• 65 percent watched YouTube Videos
• 51 percent looked at home improvement websites
• 45 percent turn to a family member or a friend
• 20 percent ask a store clerk
• 16 percent read books and magazines for help