Try 1 month for 99¢

Homeowners generally undertake DIY projects because they want to improve their homes while saving money. Sometimes the projects work out, sometimes they don't.

Improvenet.com, a website that provides home improvement information, conducted a survey of DIYers, coming up with some telling results. Here are some highlights.

General stats:

• Average number of DIY projects attempted: 8

• Percentage of people who regret doing at least one of those projects: 65 percent.

• 1 in 3 have called a professional to redo the work

Most-to-least common projects

• Interior painting, 40 percent

• Adding trees/shrubs, 20 percent

• Installing floor tiles, 20 percent

• Installing kitchen/bath fixtures, 18 percent

Most regretted DIY projects, from most to least:

1. Install floor tiles

2. Replace ceiling

3. Refinish hardwood floor

4. Install carpet

5. Finish basement

Ways DIY projects went wrong:

• 55 percent said it took longer than expected

• 50 percent said it was physically harder than anticipated

• 48 percent said it was technically harder than anticipated

• 17 percent said it cost more than anticipated

Resources for DIY project instruction:

• 65 percent watched YouTube Videos

• 51 percent looked at home improvement websites

• 45 percent turn to a family member or a friend

• 20 percent ask a store clerk

• 16 percent read books and magazines for help

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags