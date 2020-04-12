Iowa American suspends billing-related shutoffs

Iowa American Water has activated a business continuity plan to continue providing water service to Davenport, Bettendorf and other communities while protecting the health and safety of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of its employees are working double duty, according to a news release.
The company has suspended and/or scaled back non-emergency work for the time being. Below are other actions it has taken:
• Keeping the water on: Given the importance of personal hygiene in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the company has suspended billing-related service shutoffs.
It will continue to evaluate this suspension period and remain in compliance with state orders.
• Turned water service back on: For customers who were previously shut off for non-payment, Iowa American has reinstated water service. This includes customers whose water service was turned off for non-payment of sewer service, even if Iowa American Water is not the sewer service provider.
• Suspended late fees: The company has suspended late fees until further notice. If you’re experiencing a financial hardship, please call 866-641-2108 to discuss your eligibility to enter into a payment arrangement.
• Protecting you: The company has suspended shutoffs during this public health emergency. If you are contacted by a person claiming to represent Iowa American Water and they are threatening to shut off your service, please hang up. You can call us back directly at 866-641-2108.
• Helping communities: American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 contribution to Feeding America to support food banks across the country. The Foundation will also match employee donations to Feeding America, or other eligible organizations, up to $1,000 per employee, in accordance with its matching gift guidelines.
• Updating your contact information: Many customers have visited the company's MyWater customer portal to update emergency contact information. If you have not done so, please do so.
• Don't flush wipes: With hand hygiene at the top of everyone’s minds and toilet paper in high demand, many households are increasing their use of sanitizing wipes and “flushable” wipes. Please do not flush wipes down the toilet.
Flushing wipes, paper towels, or other paper products not intended for use in wastewater systems down the toilet can lead to sewer backups and in-home plumbing issues which may be expensive to repair.
Even wipes labeled as “flushable” or “biodegradable” can cause backups for sewer utilities and headaches for homeowners. Rather, put them in a plastic bag, tie a knot and put them in the trash.
