Iowa American suspends billing-related shutoffs

• Protecting you: The company has suspended shutoffs during this public health emergency. If you are contacted by a person claiming to represent Iowa American Water and they are threatening to shut off your service, please hang up. You can call us back directly at 866-641-2108.

• Helping communities: American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 contribution to Feeding America to support food banks across the country. The Foundation will also match employee donations to Feeding America, or other eligible organizations, up to $1,000 per employee, in accordance with its matching gift guidelines.

• Updating your contact information: Many customers have visited the company's MyWater customer portal to update emergency contact information. If you have not done so, please do so.

• Don't flush wipes: With hand hygiene at the top of everyone’s minds and toilet paper in high demand, many households are increasing their use of sanitizing wipes and “flushable” wipes. Please do not flush wipes down the toilet.