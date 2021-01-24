 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa nonprofits, 2+ acre projects can get free milkweeds
topical

Iowa nonprofits, 2+ acre projects can get free milkweeds

{{featured_button_text}}

Milkweeds provide larval food for the monarch butterfly and in an attempt to boost populations by encouraging planting, the Milkweed Marketplace run by Kansas University is taking applications to provide free milkweeds for habitat restoration projects greater than two acres OR schools and non-profits.

Individuals also can buy milkweeds if not eligible for free plants.

• For habitat restorations, you can get more info and an application here: https://monarchwatch.org/bring-back-the-monarchs/milkweed/free-milkweeds-for-restoration-projects/

• If you are a nonprofit such as a library, school, nature center, church, community garden, scouting or 4-H organizations, apply here: https://biosurvey.ku.edu/application-free-milkweed-nonprofits-and-schools

Plants will be shipped in the spring. Awardees will receive one free flat of native milkweed plugs. Private gardens, previous grant recipients and home schools are not eligible.

• If you are a private individual, you can order milkweed by entering your zip code into the search field on this website: https://shop.milkweedmarket.org/

Once you’ve entered your zip code, a selection of plants should be presented to you. Plants are between $74-$80 for flats of 32, and are $115 for flats of 50 plants. These plants are grown from ecoregion-appropriate seed and shipped to you in the spring. We take credit cards and purchase orders. 

For questions, email monarch@ku.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The hottest real estate markets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News