Iowa nonprofits, 2+ acre projects can get free milkweeds

Milkweeds provide larval food for the monarch butterfly and in an attempt to boost populations by encouraging planting, the Milkweed Marketplace run by Kansas University is taking applications to provide free milkweeds for habitat restoration projects greater than two acres OR schools and non-profits.

Individuals also can buy milkweeds if not eligible for free plants.

• For habitat restorations, you can get more info and an application here: https://monarchwatch.org/bring-back-the-monarchs/milkweed/free-milkweeds-for-restoration-projects/

• If you are a nonprofit such as a library, school, nature center, church, community garden, scouting or 4-H organizations, apply here: https://biosurvey.ku.edu/application-free-milkweed-nonprofits-and-schools

Plants will be shipped in the spring. Awardees will receive one free flat of native milkweed plugs. Private gardens, previous grant recipients and home schools are not eligible.