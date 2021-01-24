Iowa nonprofits, 2+ acre projects can get free milkweeds

Milkweeds provide larval food for the monarch butterfly and in an attempt to boost populations by encouraging planting, the Milkweed Marketplace run by Kansas University is taking applications to provide free milkweeds for habitat restoration projects greater than two acres OR schools and non-profits.
Individuals also can buy milkweeds if not eligible for free plants.
• For habitat restorations, you can get more info and an application here: https://monarchwatch.org/bring-back-the-monarchs/milkweed/free-milkweeds-for-restoration-projects/
• If you are a nonprofit such as a library, school, nature center, church, community garden, scouting or 4-H organizations, apply here: https://biosurvey.ku.edu/application-free-milkweed-nonprofits-and-schools
Plants will be shipped in the spring. Awardees will receive one free flat of native milkweed plugs. Private gardens, previous grant recipients and home schools are not eligible.
• If you are a private individual, you can order milkweed by entering your zip code into the search field on this website: https://shop.milkweedmarket.org/
Once you’ve entered your zip code, a selection of plants should be presented to you. Plants are between $74-$80 for flats of 32, and are $115 for flats of 50 plants. These plants are grown from ecoregion-appropriate seed and shipped to you in the spring. We take credit cards and purchase orders.
For questions, email monarch@ku.edu