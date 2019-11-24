Is snow good, bad for plants?

Q: Is snow beneficial to landscape plants?

A: A layer of snow can be beneficial in that it protect plants from extreme cold and the drying effects from sun and wind. A layer of snow also prevents repeated freezing and thawing of the soil, which can heave perennials, such as garden mums (Chrysanthemum spp.), Shasta daisies (Leucanthemum spp.), painted daisies (Tanacetum spp.), and coral bells (Heuchera spp.), out of the ground, causing serious damage or death.

Additionally, a layer of snow moderates soil temperatures. Without snow, the soil can get extremely cold, damaging the roots of trees, shrubs, and perennials.

On the negative side, the weight of heavy, wet snow can break the branches on trees and shrubs and destroy the shape of multi-stemmed arborvitae and junipers.

A deep layer of snow also deprives rabbits and deer of food on the ground, forcing them to browse on trees and shrubs that stick above the snow. Heavily browsed trees and shrubs can be destroyed.

Q: How can I prevent heavy, wet snow from damaging small trees and shrubs in the landscape?