The plant colocasia is commonly called "elephant ears" because of its big leaves. But in addition to size, the plant is available in many varieties with dramatic coloration, such as this one called 'Night.'
The plant colocasia is commonly called "elephant ears" because of its big leaves. But in addition to size, the plant is available in many varieties with dramatic coloration, such as this one called 'Night.'
When you have a backyard swimming pool, nothing sets it off like the tall, lush greenery of tropical plants.
We're referring to palms, banana trees, castor beans, ginger, brugmansia (also called angel's trumpet for its large, down-hanging white flowers), cannas and numerous varieties of elephant's ears, or colocasias.
Rick Kuebler has just such a setting at his home off of south Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.
Nestled between the tall specimens there are mounds of sweet potato vine, columns of grasses and splashes of colorful impatiens.
Looking down at the pool area from Kuebler's elevated deck, it's amazing to think that all this dramatic vegetation, some more than 14 feet in height, grew this year. That is, all these plants were put in the ground as seedlings or bulbs at the beginning of this growing season and attained this size in just a few months.
What gave Kuebler's a good boost is that he first built up the soil around his pool with about five truck loads of compost and mulch, essentially creating raised beds, and he has an in-ground irrigation system that waters the plants when conditions get dry.
He also fertilizers, as tropicals are heavy feeders, mixing up various concoctions and applying by hand.
Each week the plants get bigger and will peak about the time of the first frost in October. Then Kuebler will cut them down and store their root parts — corms, tubers or rhizomes, depending on the plant — in his basement or other cool, dark place to overwinter, and they would otherwise die in the cold Midwestern temperatures.
Then, in the spring, he will go through all the work of planting once again, starting some plants in his porch as early as February.
Kuebler got onto tropicals through his friend, Mark Coopman, of Bettendorf, whose own impressive tropical yard has been featured in previous editions of the Quad-City Times, beginning 20 years ago.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Of course, you don't need a pool to plant tropicals. Scattered here and there among more traditional plants — coneflower, hostas, spruce trees, you name it — they add interest to any yard.
Kuebler purchased plants locally at Wallace's Greenhouse & Garden Center in Bettendorf and Sunnyfield Greenhouse & Garden Center near Kewanee, Illinois, and online, but most came as divisions of Coopman's plants.