It's been four years since the invasive insect pest called emerald ash borer was identified in Davenport, and this may be the year when the general public finally notices how many trees are dying.
"All you've got to do is drive down Locust Street," John Vance, Davenport city arborist said of the Davenport street.
EAB was identified in Rock Island even earlier — in October of 2013 — but because that city has far fewer ash, the damage isn't as noticeable.
In Davenport, many ash were showing signs of decline at the end of last season — the pictures on this page were taken last fall — but people may have attributed the missing leaves to normal fall drop. When leaves don't appear this spring, the infestation should be more obvious.
EAB has been spreading across the country since 2002 when it was first discovered in Michigan. The beetle lays eggs on the bark of ash trees that hatch into larvae that bore into the tree's cambium layers to feed. This causes serious damage and eventually death because it prevents the tree from pulling up water and nutrients necessary for life.
There is no cure, but there are several effective preventative treatments that will save a tree if started before infestation or in the early stages. If left untreated, a tree will die, usually within four years. The number of ash trees in urban and rural forests in the Midwest hovers around the 20 percent range, although this can vary greatly by community. The EAB affects only ash trees.
Because dead trees are a hazard, the city of Davenport has been aggressively removing ash trees on city property since 2017, having decided against trying to save them with treatment.
But, "believe it or not, there are still people out there who haven't heard about emerald ash borer or don't know what an ash is," Vance said. "If they haven't heard, I'm pretty certain they will this year."
Treatment
Many homeowners with ash have been treating their trees with a chemical preventative to save them. All treatments need to be repeated and maintained for the life of the tree; it is not "once and done."
The chemical emamectin benzoate, known by the brand name Tree-Age is the most effective, according to tests by university researchers.
Tree-Age G4 and Arbor Mectin are other brand names with the same active ingredient, differing only in the percentage, Robert Spartz, district manager of The Davey Tree Expert Co., Eldridge, said. "All are highly effective."
The chemical is professionally applied as an injection into the tree's trunk and is good for three years or more. Mid-May to early June are the best months for injections, according to university research.
Also available is a do-it-yourself treatment with a chemical called imidacloprid that is injected into the soil. This treatment needs to be made every year and is best applied in early- to mid-spring depending on the specific product, or fall, but university research indicates spring application works better. It is effective in trees up to 20 inches in diameter at chest height, said Mark Kintner, entomologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Both chemicals work systemically — that is, the chemical is taken up into the tree. But depending on the size of the tree, it can take a week for the trunk injection to be taken up into the tree, whereas the soil injection can take up to a month, Spartz said.
Homeowner decision
If you are a homeowner who already has been treating your tree, or if you already have removed your tree, then your decision is made.
If you have an ash and haven't done anything, it may already be too late to treat. You will just have to let your tree die.
If you ARE interested in treatment, you'll have to evaluate how far gone your tree is and whether it is worth trying to save. "You should make that decision by this year," Spartz said.
Here are views from Spartz, Deborah McCullough, a researcher at Michigan State University and co-author of many studies on ash treatment, and Bob Sartor, a Bettendorf resident who is treating Bettendorf city trees on a volunteer basis.
Spartz: "If it's really important, it's always worth it to give it a shot."
He also wants to remind people that ash trees are one of the last to leaf out in spring, so have patience. "If you're staring at your ash tree, it's always good to have a certified arborist to come out and inspect it," Spartz said.
"The No. 1 indicator (of infestation) is woodpecker damage," he said. "If they (woodpeckers) are flaking off the bark to get at the EAB (larvae to eat them), then it's less likely that your tree is healthy.
"If you're seeing D-shaped exit holes on the lower part, that tree's done," he said, referring to the holes made by adult beetles when they leave the tree to go lay more eggs.
• McCullough: "Recent economic analyses have concluded that treating landscape ash trees with effective systemic insecticides is much less costly than removing trees."
This is according to a 15-page document titled "Insecticide Options for Protecting Ash Trees from Emerald Ash Borer," written by researchers, including McCullough, from the Extension departments of Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue and Colorado State universities.
She encourages treatment, and her research suggests that once emerald ash borer has wiped out all the untreated trees in a given area, the healthy, treated trees that remain don't need to be treated as often as previously.
McCullough wrote in an email to the Times that a study of large green ash trees underway since 2008 shows that if at least 50 percent of a tree's canopy is alive, a trunk injection of emamectin benzoate at two-three intervals (applied in spring at the lowest label rate) is effective in protecting the tree from further damage.
The dead branches will have to be pruned out, but the canopies can recover with new branches, the study shows.
"Also of interest – we haven’t treated the trees in this study since 2012," McCullough wrote. "So – bottom line is that trees that exhibit some dieback ...can be effectively treated."
Sartor: The Bettendorf volunteer encourages treatment of healthy trees and scours the internet for generic versions of brand-name treatments that are less expensive.
He has found a trunk injection product with emamectin benzoate called en-TREE that he applies himself (rather than needing a professional). The product is made by the Brandt Co. and is distributed in the Quad-Cities by D&K Products, 1210 44th St.m Bettendorf, 563-828-1842.
While previously sold only in bulk, it is available this year by the packet; a tree that is 13-15 inches in diameter at chest height would require three packets that cost $27 each, Luke Thurness, warehouse manager, said.
Thurness recommends application in early spring right before leaf buds begin to unfurl for maximum uptake of the chemical into the tree, although it also can be applied later, he said. He recommends application every two years.