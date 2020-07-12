It's Japanese beetle time!

With their copper-colored wings and shiny metallic green heads, Japanese beetles aren't hard to see.

Some Quad-City area gardeners have already reported sightings of these destructive beetles on plants, but help to control these garden nemesis is available.

Adults feed on over 300 different species of plants, including such favorites as roses and linden trees, and one of the reasons they are so destructive is that they are attracted to plants that have already been damaged, Ken Johnson, of University Extension, said.

"Since large numbers of beetles can be attracted to susceptible plants, it is recommended to take action as soon as the first beetles are seen."

Hand pick: Adults can be removed by hand. The best time to do this is in the early morning while they are still sluggish. Put a few inches of water in a container along with a drop or two of soap to break the surface tension of the water and allow the beetles to drop into the water.

Netting: High-value plants, such as roses, can be covered with cheesecloth or other fine netting during peak beetle activity to protect them. "Just make sure that the openings are small enough to keep the beetles out," Johnson said.