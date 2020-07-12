It's Japanese beetle time!

With their copper-colored wings and shiny metallic green heads, Japanese beetles aren't hard to see.
Some Quad-City area gardeners have already reported sightings of these destructive beetles on plants, but help to control these garden nemesis is available.
Adults feed on over 300 different species of plants, including such favorites as roses and linden trees, and one of the reasons they are so destructive is that they are attracted to plants that have already been damaged, Ken Johnson, of University Extension, said.
"Since large numbers of beetles can be attracted to susceptible plants, it is recommended to take action as soon as the first beetles are seen."
Hand pick: Adults can be removed by hand. The best time to do this is in the early morning while they are still sluggish. Put a few inches of water in a container along with a drop or two of soap to break the surface tension of the water and allow the beetles to drop into the water.
Netting: High-value plants, such as roses, can be covered with cheesecloth or other fine netting during peak beetle activity to protect them. "Just make sure that the openings are small enough to keep the beetles out," Johnson said.
Traps: Japanese beetle traps are not recommended by Extension for managing populations of beetles. "The traps attract far more beetles than they can trap and may end up doing more damage than good," Johnson said.
Chemicals: Chemicals can also be used to help manage beetle populations; some require multiple applications. But remember: Insecticides kill more than the intended insect. If you must spray, do so when pollinator activity is low.
Grubs: Controlling Japanese beetle grubs in your lawn won't have a significant impact on adult populations. The adults are capable of flying long distances and will fly in from adjacent properties.
Alternative plants: If you don't want to fight the beetles you can try growing plants that are unattractive to them, such as columbine, begonia, dogwood, forsythia, holly, impatiens, lilacs, hosta, and violets.
Smashing not a problem: People are often concerned about smashing Japanese beetles, believing the beetles release pheromones in the process that may attract more beetles. Johnson said that while virgin females do produce pheromones to attract males, once they mate, they no longer produce pheromones.
Favorite plants: Some of Japanese beetles' favorite plants include linden, rose, crabapple, willow, grape, and raspberry. Adults will begin feeding on the upper, sunlit portions of plants and work their way down. Their feeding damage can cause leaves to look like lace. When feeding is heavy, entire branches can be stripped of leaves.
