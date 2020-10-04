It's time to bring houseplants in for the winter

Once inside

• Find a bright window. Once plants are indoors, put them next to the brightest, sunniest window, typically south or west facing. If you don’t have a sunny location, provide supplemental lighting.

• Cut back on water, fertilizer. Plants grow slower indoors, so will need less water and fertilizer. For most plants, allow the soil to dry slightly between watering, Johnson said.

“One way to check soil moisture is with your finger,” he said. “Stick your finger in your potting media up to your second knuckle. If the media is still moist, you don’t need to water.”

If the pot feels light when lifted, it may be time to water.

Plants can be watered by top or bottom. If top watering, apply enough water so that some water comes out the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot. This may need to be done more than once if the soil is very dry. If you have a saucer under the pot, make sure to empty the water out after half an hour or so. This will allow the potting mix to absorb additional water, but prevent the mix from becoming saturated.