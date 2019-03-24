Have you heard of jumping worms?
As gardeners we think of worms as "good guys." Earthworms improve soil with their aerating tunnels and highly fertile poop and red wrigglers devour kitchen leftovers to make rich compost.
But a new invasive worm originally from East Asian but now discovered in Illinois and Iowa — including Muscatine County — is definitely a "bad guy," as it can alter the structure and chemistry of our forests and landscapes in negative ways.
Jumping worms also known as crazy worms, Alabama jumpers, and snake worms were found in Wisconsin in 2013, in northern Illinois in 2015 and in Dubuque and Muscatine counties in Iowa in 2018.
Actually, the Midwest has no native earthworms. The glaciers that descended over northern North America wiped out the native worms in our part of the continent, so most earthworms are of European origin.
Worms, native or not, are basically eating machines. They live and feed in different levels of soil – leaf litter dwellers, topsoil dwellers and subsoil dwellers.
Jumping worms are litter and upper topsoil dwellers, eating the decaying leaves and twigs of forests. The concern is the fact they can consume the litter layer faster than any other earthworms.
When this litter and soil are consumed, the soil becomes granular, dry and looks similar to coffee grounds. Also, the land is exposed to compaction, increased water runoff and erosion, clearing the way for invasive plants to take root on the newly cleared soil. This results in less diversity of native plants, and thus less diversity of animals.
Adult jumping worms do not survive our winters, but their eggs do. They hatch in the spring and reach maturity by early summer so look for them in late June until a freeze (October). In summer and fall look for them when mulching or composting.
Adults reach maturity in about 60 days, allowing populations to grow exponentially during the growing season. These worms are also capable of reproducing without mating.
Sheer numbers are a concern as populations of jumping worms can be 10 times higher than other worms.
And gardeners' propensity to mulch every inch of our gardens and landscapes render our yards perfect candidates for bounding populations of jumping worms.