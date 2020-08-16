Keep summer recreational equipment out of sun

Recreational equipment takes a beating from intense summer sunshine. Proper care will extend the life and may avoid unexpected and dangerous breakdowns.

"Although some manufactured materials are unaffected, many materials, such as rubber, vinyl, leather, and many plastics, suffer degradation with prolonged exposure to direct sunlight," Curt Sinclair, University of Illinois Extension 4-H natural resource specialist, said.

The effect may be extreme during summer months when people use recreational equipment, such as vehicles, bicycles, boats, motorcycles, saddles, and fishing gear. For example, bicycles tires crack, warp, and weaken in direct sun, making them unsafe.

"Fishing line is quickly impacted by UV rays, making it weak and brittle," Sinclair said. "It’s no wonder rock climbers store the ropes they use inside UV resistant bags whenever they are not being used. The integrity of that rope is literally their life line."

In the direct sunlight, paint and decals of recreational vehicles may fade and plastics may turn brittle. Headlamp covers may turn cloudy as the UV rays change the c.hemical compounds of these materials, making them undesirable and unsafe.