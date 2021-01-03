 Skip to main content
Keeping poinsettias after Christmas
topical

Keeping poinsettias after Christmas

poinsettia

With their varying shades of cheery colors, poinsettias are the bestselling potted plant in the United States and Canada.

 Alma Gaul

With their varying shades of cheery colors, poinsettias are the best-selling potted plant in the United States and Canada, and if taken care of properly, their bright displays can last for several weeks or longer.

Care. If you bought a poinsettia for Christmas, hopefully you have placed it near a sunny window or other well-lit location. Don’t let the plant touch the cold window pane. Also, keep the poinsettia away from cold drafts or heat sources. Poinsettias prefer temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Water. Water needs can be determined with your finger. Check the potting soil daily. When the soil surface becomes dry to the touch, water the plant until water begins to flow out the bottom of the pot. The pots of most poinsettias are placed inside decorative pot covers. When watering a poinsettia, carefully remove the pot covering, water the plant in the sink, then drop the poinsettia back into the pot cover.

Both over- and under-watering cause problems for poinsettias. Over-watering will cause the lower leaves to turn yellow and drop. Over-watered plants may also develop root rots and die. Dry plants wilt and also drop leaves prematurely.

What about after the holidays? If given good care in the home, poinsettias should remain attractive for two to three months. Toss the poinsettia when you grow tired of it or it becomes unattractive.

If you like a challenge, try to get poinsettia to rebloom

For those home gardeners who enjoy a challenge, it is possible to get the poinsettia to bloom again next season. Cut the stems back to within 4 to 6 inches of the soil in March. The poinsettia may also be repotted at this time. When new growth appears, place the poinsettia in a sunny window. Continue to water the plant when the soil surface becomes dry to the touch. Fertilize every two weeks with a dilute fertilizer solution.

In late May, move the poinsettia outdoors. Harden or acclimate the plant to the outdoors by placing it in a shady, protected area for two or three days, then gradually expose it to longer periods of direct sun. The poinsettia should be properly hardened in seven to 10 days.

Once hardened, dig a hole in an area that receives six to eight hours of sunlight and set the pot into the ground. To obtain a compact, bushy plant, pinch or cut off the shoot tips once or twice from late June to mid-August. Continue to water and fertilize the plant outdoors.

The poinsettia should be brought indoors in mid-September. Place the plant in a bright, sunny window. The poinsettia is a short-day plant. Short-day plants grow vegetatively during the long days of summer and produce flowers when days become shorter in fall.

To get the poinsettia to flower for Christmas, the plant must receive complete darkness from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily from early October until the bracts develop good color, usually early December. Protect the plant from light by placing it in a closet or by covering with a box. During the remainder of the day, the poinsettia should be in a sunny window.

Poinsettias aren't poisonous

One of the most long-standing myths about poinsettias is their toxicity.

“Contrary to popular belief, poinsettias are not poisonous,” Johnson says. “The misconception began in 1919, when a child allegedly died after eating a poinsettia leaf.”

While this was never proved and was later determined to be hearsay, the story has persisted. In fact, a study by Ohio State University showed that a 50-pound child would have to eat more than 1¼ pounds of the plant, 500 to 600 leaves, to have any harmful effects.

That being said, poinsettias may ooze a milky sap and some people who have latex allergies may have a reaction to it. This may also cause mild irritation and nausea in pets, so it may be best to keep them away.

Tags

Make your house a home

