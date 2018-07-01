Veterinarians and humane shelters often encounter cats that have been poorly socialized as kittens. In some situations, the kitten was either adopted too young –before 7 weeks- or wasn’t properly handled before going to its forever home. The consequences can be severe as this can result in a cat that can be aggressive to not only strangers but to its owners as well.
Proper socialization starts as early as 3 weeks for kittens. At this time, simply holding or handling a kitten for as little as 5 minutes a day can dramatically increase the likelihood that, as an adult, that kitten will accept and enjoy interacting with its human family.
Kittens should also be introduced to the things and encounters that they will experience later in life. These include friendly dogs and cats, toddlers, kids and friends. Always do the introductions in a fun, non-threatening way by using favored treats as rewards for good behavior.
Trimming nails, brushing and administrating medication can all be practiced at this age too but, again, combine these activities with delicious treats as a reward.
These interactions should never result in scaring the kitten –patience, gentle interactions and the right environment are key.
For kittens that may be venturing outside sometime in their lives, leash training at this age can make the outdoors more enjoyable for those on both ends of the leash.
Remember to start early with these techniques. Kittens become much less adaptable to handling and learning to accept these lessons as they age. Check with your veterinarian for other tips to make sure your new adoption loves you and its new home!
