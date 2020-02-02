Kitty too chubby? Digital feeder stops over-eating

Miss Kitty needs a little help with portion control to achieve her New Year's weight loss resolution. Rosco enjoyed a bowl of prescription dog food that Tucker couldn't get to fast enough.

Sound familiar? Feeding time can be complicated especially with multiple pets and different diets and owners that can be too generous when filling a food bowl.

Technology may have a solution to at least some of the feeding issues that frustrate owners and keep pets from eating a specific, prescribed diet almost every day.

The solution could be a feeding system that dispenses food at pre-determined times and amounts while restricting housemates' access to that meal. Pet food feeding enters the digital age with the PortionPro Automatic Feeder.

The Portion Pro (https://portionpro.com) is a sophisticated feeding system that accomplishes this by incorporating a food hopper with an intelligent electronic system to measure food and time meals.