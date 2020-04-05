Lavender rewards with fragrance, blooms

Look closely, and you may be surprised how much lavender you see.
It’s seen in gardens, as well as in kitchens and décor. The scent finds its way into soaps and bath oils. The texture, scent, attractiveness, and overall usability of lavender make it one of the most versatile plants you can grow.
Lavender types
Lavender is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae) and is found in many regions around the world, especially temperate climates. The most common types are English lavender (L. angustifolia) and Spanish or French lavender (L. stoechas or L. dentata).
English is the hardiest in terms of garden performance. There are several varieties, such as 'Hidcote,' 'Munstead' or 'SuperBlue,' that have been trialed to overwinter reliably through USDA Zone 5. (The Quad-Cities area is Zone 5, with some Zone 4.)
English lavender blooms sit on spikes rising tall above a gray-green base of leaves. Both the florets and foliage are heavily scented. The plants flower mostly in pink-purple colors, but some silver-white varieties exist as well.
It can grow as high as 3 to 6 feet depending on your region, but most of the top-selling varieties today are dwarf styles, which grow in a more manageable height of 6-24 inches.
Additional varieties of English lavender include 'Annet,' 'Aromatico,' 'Big Time Blue,' 'Blue Spear,' 'Ellagance,' 'Lady,' AAS Winner 'Lavender Lady,' 'Lavance,' 'Sentivia,' 'Sweet Romance' and 'Vintro,' among others.
Spanish and French are natives to the Mediterranean where they grow evergreen. Their leaves are longer and gray-green, and the taller flower stems are topped with thicker pink-purple pinecone-like flower clusters crowned with similarly colored bracts.
This type of lavender is more fragile than English varieties; it is less winter hardy and not recommended for the Quad-City region.
Ideal growing conditions
Lavender grows best in full sun in dry, well-drained soil; it does not like saturated roots. Adding inorganic mulches, such as gravel or sand, could help the soil conditions for a successful lavender bed.
All lavender types need little or no additional fertilizer, and it is a good practice to provide air circulation. If you live in a region of high humidity, watch out for root rot due to fungus infection. This is sometimes aggravated by using organic mulches, which can trap moisture around the base of the plant.
Quick tip: Use gravel or crushed rocks at the base of the plant for a better growing environment.
In your garden
Planting lavender as a front border means you’ll see it up-close. Feel free to run your fingers through the soft foliage and enjoy the fragrance! Lavender can also be planted in a mixed patio container with other sun-loving plants, or by itself as a fresh way to scent the air in a small space.
Sprout new ideas
