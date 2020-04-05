Lavender rewards with fragrance, blooms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Look closely, and you may be surprised how much lavender you see.

It’s seen in gardens, as well as in kitchens and décor. The scent finds its way into soaps and bath oils. The texture, scent, attractiveness, and overall usability of lavender make it one of the most versatile plants you can grow.

Lavender types

Lavender is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae) and is found in many regions around the world, especially temperate climates. The most common types are English lavender (L. angustifolia) and Spanish or French lavender (L. stoechas or L. dentata).

English is the hardiest in terms of garden performance. There are several varieties, such as 'Hidcote,' 'Munstead' or 'SuperBlue,' that have been trialed to overwinter reliably through USDA Zone 5. (The Quad-Cities area is Zone 5, with some Zone 4.)

English lavender blooms sit on spikes rising tall above a gray-green base of leaves. Both the florets and foliage are heavily scented. The plants flower mostly in pink-purple colors, but some silver-white varieties exist as well.

It can grow as high as 3 to 6 feet depending on your region, but most of the top-selling varieties today are dwarf styles, which grow in a more manageable height of 6-24 inches.