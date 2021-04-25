Learn to plant a tree the right way

With April being Arbor Month, the state Department of Natural Resources have produced a five-minute video to help Iowans plant trees properly and avoid common mistakes that might limit the plant’s longevity.

With widespread tree losses across the state due to old age, pests and the Aug. 10 derecho, Iowans are more interested than ever in restoring lost trees to add beauty, shade and habitat to their properties, said Gabbi Edwards, DNR urban forestry specialist.

She called it a “blessing in disguise … (because) people are now looking at the diversity of the tree canopy in their communities and have the ability to restart and move toward planting a greater variety of tree species,” which aids wildlife and reduces impacts of tree pests.

According to Edwards, common errors include planting roots too deep or too shallow, as well as not removing encircling roots that can lead to improper rooting and other issues years later.

Also, Edwards said, improperly mulching — especially with mulch mounded up around the tree trunk — can lead to rot and also dramatically shorten the life of the tree.

She cautioned that improperly planted trees will more easily succumb to wind and storms or may look otherwise healthy, but then suddenly die in just 20 years.

With a proper start at planting, Edwards said, a tree may live a century or more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0