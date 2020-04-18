Learning at home: Bettendorf family combines art, geometry in Mario composition

Matt Halfhill was at Target, procuring supplies to keep his family going while they are quarantined at home, when he noticed a big stack of pastel-colored Post-It notes marked down on clearance.
Ah, he thought. His daughters could use those Easter-colored bits of paper to create designs in the windows of their Bettendorf home.
Halfhill is having to be creative in keeping his daughters occupied and learning since they both are home from school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sylvie, in first grade, and Willa in fifth have been home since March 16 when the Bettendorf Community School District went on a one-week, scheduled break.
They've been home ever since.
Halfhill teaches genetics in the biology department at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, and is working from home. His wife, Jessica, runs the dance program at the Family Museum, Bettendorf, and although the museum itself is closed, city employees are still working.
So while Jessica is at the museum, helping to clean and make improvements so that the public will want to stream through the museum's doors when it is safe to do so, Halfhill has the job of juggling his teaching duties online while at the same time trying to keep the girls productively engaged.
In the first days of school closure, the district supplied online Bingo cards along with activities related to grade-appropriate learning objectives, Halfhill explained. The goal is to fill up the Bingo cards by completing the activities.
A first grade activity might be a scavenger hunt through the house to find geometric shapes, while a fifth grader might be working on fractions, he said.
Now the district also has linked students to online learning platforms such as ST Math and Prodigy that teach math and computer coding and Lexia that focuses on reading and grammar.
To keep the household functioning, "we balance," Halfhill said. "When I have to be online, I try to get the girls learning at grade-appropriate activities."
He tries to maintain a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.
When his 10 a.m. commitment online is finished — he records and posts lectures and maintains office hours to "meet" with students — he checks on the girls, then they have a snack and move on to the next activity.
"We have a schedule, but it often breaks down," Halfhill said. "Sometimes we succeed and sometimes we do not. Days are tough. It's hard to keep everyone happy."
The online work is different for the girls and it's different for him. "I would much rather be teaching face-to-face," he said.
Willa agrees that these days are "kind of crazy." She's fortunate that her best friend, Elinor, lives just two houses away and they can do online chatting.
But about those Post-It notes.
Halfhill's original idea that they could be used to make window decorations didn't work given the relatively large size of the notes — three inches by three inches — compared to the windows.
In brainstorming a larger canvass, they hit upon the garage door. So, they cleaned it down with Windex and decided on the creation of Mario characters.
Although Mario is kind of "old timey" as computer games go, the girls are great fans of the newer, three-dimensional platform, Halfhill explained.
To get their patterns, they consulted the internet (goes without saying) and found directions in which each pixel of the original characters would equal one Post-It note.
To execute the designs, the girls had to figure out how big the grid (the garage door) was using a tape measure. Then they lined up the Post-Its beginning with the bottom panel of the door and made their way up.
The resulting figures of Mario, Yoshi and Goomba are a lesson in geometry and art.
"I think they felt slightly tricked at the end," Halfhill said with a chuckle.
