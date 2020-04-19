Leave wildlife babies where they belong — in the wild

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's as predictable as May flowers — the wildlife baby season has arrived in Iowa and Illinois.

From now until at least mid-June, Department of Natural Resources field offices across both states will receive hundreds of phone calls and scores of deliveries regarding "orphaned wildlife."

Most calls begin with something like, "We were walking in the park when...," or "I looked out my window and saw..." In nearly every instance, the scenario ends with something (or several somethings) being rescued from their mother.

During a typical season, the species will range all the way from baby robins and squirrels to spindly-legged white-tailed fawns. At this time of the year it is not at all uncommon for DNR employees to discover that complete litters of baby raccoons, foxes, or even skunks have mysteriously appeared on their doorsteps.

Why this happens is no real mystery. From fuzzy yellow ducklings to tiny baby bunnies, nothing appears more cute and cuddly than a wildlife baby. But in reality, most of the wildlife reported to DNR field offices is not really orphaned at all.

And while the people who attempt to "rescue" these babies have the best of intentions, they are in fact dooming the very creatures they intend to help.