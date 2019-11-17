{{featured_button_text}}
keith tree

Widely known Quad-City paper cutter Keith Bonnstetter has designed his first tree for Festival of Trees, a tree decorated with about 130 three-dimensional snowflakes, wrapped with holly garland and topped by angels, all hand-cut. Titled "Let it Snow," it is sponsored by John Deere and the benefactor is the German American Heritage Center, Davenport. By day Bonnstetter is a Spanish teacher at Bettendorf High School, but he also creates and sells paper-cut creations and how-to books through his business, Clear Visions Artwork, found on Etsy. Bonnstetter took this photo in the living room of his home.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags