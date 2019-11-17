Widely known Quad-City paper cutter Keith Bonnstetter has designed his first tree for Festival of Trees, a tree decorated with about 130 three-dimensional snowflakes, wrapped with holly garland and topped by angels, all hand-cut. Titled "Let it Snow," it is sponsored by John Deere and the benefactor is the German American Heritage Center, Davenport. By day Bonnstetter is a Spanish teacher at Bettendorf High School, but he also creates and sells paper-cut creations and how-to books through his business, Clear Visions Artwork, found on Etsy. Bonnstetter took this photo in the living room of his home.
Alma Gaul
