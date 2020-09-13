Library reaches Lincoln milestone

As a digital project, the Papers of Abraham Lincoln can update information and create new connections. One example involves two future presidents.

Mexican War

In 1848, Lincoln wrote to Secretary of State James Buchanan and requested a copy of an 1836 treaty between Mexico and what had been the independent nation of Texas. The text of that letter has been available for decades, but there was no known response from Buchanan, who would become the 15th president. Then a researcher pointed the ALPLM team to a 1909 collection of Buchanan’s papers. It contained his response (which was basically, sorry, I don’t have a copy).

Today, anyone researching Lincoln’s criticism of the Mexican War can read his letter and Buchanan’s reply together, along with the copy of the treaty that Lincoln eventually tracked down on his own.

In all, the Papers of Abraham Lincoln has now published 930 documents by or to Lincoln, all of which have been edited, transcribed and annotated. They are accompanied by 8,095 background documents, such as copies of legislation.

The project is now publishing documents from the next phase of Lincoln’s life – the period from leaving Congress to winning the presidential election in 1860, involving some 3,800 documents.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum uses a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship to immerse visitors in Lincoln’s life and times. The library holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

