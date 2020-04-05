Life-affirming signs in neighborhood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We're all asking each other for directions to a place none of us has ever been."

That's a quote Kate Terrell, owner of Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf, picked up in a recent conference call with garden centers around the country.

Watching this COVID-19 pandemic unfold across the world is like watching a movie that gets more surreal with every frame, and with head-spinning speed.

Refrigerated trucks parked on the streets of New York to hold the deceased? Pop-up hospital tents in Central Park? All sports canceled?

Where is this going? We've already seen the unimaginable. What is next?

The only good thing about this virus is that it is not more deadly than it is. Some people do recover. But that's it.

It reminds, again, that we can't take life for granted. Tomorrow — or a tomorrow like we envisioned — is promised to know one.

In the midst of all this, people are doing what they can.

Here are some bright, life-affirming signs around my Bettendorf neighborhood.

— Alma Gaul

