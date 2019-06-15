When Randy and Chris Meier met their Realtor at the rural Clinton subdivision lot they inten…

Take a 1900s farmstead, remove the animals, then plant the whole 2½ acres in flowers, trees,…

Gary Kerofsky has been a vegetable gardener for many years, and still is.

If you go

What: Tours of 5 private gardens, sponsored by the Silvis Garden Club, with stops in Silvis, Hampton and East Moline. Also, a raffle and plant sale.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Where: Begin at McGehee Center at Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue, Silvis, where you can purchase tickets to the walk and get maps and directions. This is also the place to buy plants and raffle tickets.

How much: $5