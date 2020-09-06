'Life is happening in the habitat'

In giving a tour of Lark Fields, Ann Werner hops onto the seat of her utility vehicle, but not before grabbing a clippers in case she spots some weeds.
And she does. First off, there's Queen Anne's lace. Although many people consider this a pretty roadside plant, it is not native to the prairie and it can take over, crowding out plants that are.
"Once you've invested, you want it to work," she said of the habitat.
As she drives, she talks. Although she has been blessed with a large tract of land in which to do a sizable piece of habitat restoration work, she firmly believes that everyone with any amount of land or yard can and should do something.
"If everybody did it, it would be huge," she said.
Jostling over an uneven area next to a planting of shrubs, she explains that the shrubs are a quail buffer. "Shrubs will close the canopy so nothing grows underneath so there is open ground for quail."
Wet branches of young oak and sycamore trees slap at her legs, but these trees have grown mightily since they were planted four years ago.
At the time of planting, Werner's sister remarked on the trees' tiny size. "She said, 'Ann, these trees are twigs. And the shrubs are the same thing.'"
But they grew.
Moments later Werner hits the brakes again, this time for a musk thistle. She does NOT want it to go to to seed.
"Two weeds that are not allowed are burdock and musk thistle."
As she drives, she explains another aspect of maintenance. "Some trees have to be thinned," she said. "When they touch each other, it changes the habitat."
After a few minutes, she approaches a fence between her farm and her neighbor's. Several trees growing in the fence have been freshly cut, with some chunks of trunk and limbs lying on the ground, waiting for pickup.
Werner has hired workers to cut "volunteer" mulberry trees out of the fence. "Oh, it was a huge job," she said. "It's a very hard task, not something I would do."
Back on the vehicle, she stops again, this time for another undesirable weed called mare's tail. "It's got to be mowed," she said of the area where it was growing.
A creek runs through Lark Fields, and Werner has planted trees along its banks. She drives to the edge so one can see the water running below. As she maneuvers back toward the center of the farm, she passes an area where black plastic sheets are spread and secured over the ground. This is an attempt to kill out the invasive and oh-so-thick reed canary grass that has taken hold near the creek.
Rounding a bend, she comes to the wetland.
"I don't want to get green algae, but it looks like we have some," she said, looking over the area.
Still, she is buoyed by the swooping of swallows and the tiny, fast-action stepping of killdeer.
"Life is happening in the habitat," she said.
Even a casual observer can see and hear it: eastern goldfinch, butterflies, crickets, a praying mantis, a bird's nest and plants offering all kinds of places to perch, hide, live and raise families.
