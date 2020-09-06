'Life is happening in the habitat'

Moments later Werner hits the brakes again, this time for a musk thistle. She does NOT want it to go to to seed.

"Two weeds that are not allowed are burdock and musk thistle."

As she drives, she explains another aspect of maintenance. "Some trees have to be thinned," she said. "When they touch each other, it changes the habitat."

After a few minutes, she approaches a fence between her farm and her neighbor's. Several trees growing in the fence have been freshly cut, with some chunks of trunk and limbs lying on the ground, waiting for pickup.

Werner has hired workers to cut "volunteer" mulberry trees out of the fence. "Oh, it was a huge job," she said. "It's a very hard task, not something I would do."

Back on the vehicle, she stops again, this time for another undesirable weed called mare's tail. "It's got to be mowed," she said of the area where it was growing.