Lighted plant boxes look like furniture

It starts with one plant on a sunny windowsill then morphs into an impenetrable jungle. You may feel you need a machete to reach each individual plant to water and tend, and you may not be totally happy with the looks of one green mass.

What you need to do is separate your plants into groups, showcasing each one. If you don't have enough light in certain areas, you can add it artificially, and you can add space with plant stands.

• Group tropical: Group plants with similar light and watering needs to make maintenance easier for you and increase humidity levels – something tropical plants need to thrive. Set plants on attractive trays filled with pebbles to capture excess water. The pebbles elevate the containers above the water to avoid root rot. As the water in the tray evaporates, it increases the humidity around the plants.

• Cacti, succulents: Grow cacti and succulents in a cool, sunny location for winter. Give each plant enough room to capture the sunlight it needs and to show off its unique form and color.

• Artificial lighting: Expand your indoor growing space and enjoy greenery throughout your home by adding artificial lights.

