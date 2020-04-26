Litter pickup is way to get fresh air, do good

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Free cleanup kits that include bags, gloves and vests for people interested in cleaning up litter in their neighborhoods is available now through the Xstream Cleanup program of the Waste Commission of Scott County.

Litter pickup is a way to get outside, get fresh air and help the environment and your community. These kits are available to people in both Scott and Rock Island counties.

For safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency asks that you limit your cleanup to only those who reside in your household and follow all state and local health department guidance.

Avoid any closed areas, maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and anyone you encounter while outdoors and avoid touching your face during cleanup.

To receive your kit, send an email to info@xstreamcleanup.org and state what outdoor area you wish to clean up.

Pickup is 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. For more questions, call 563-386-9575.