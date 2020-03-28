Living color: Lantana is answer to bright containers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Very few diseases are found, according to a news release from the garden bureau. Powdery mildew may become an occasional issue, particularly during cool, wet summers and in situations where proper air circulation isn’t available. Root rot and sooty mold will occasionally become factors in overly damp situations as well.

Deer and rabbits avoid lantana because of the “disagreeable odor” of the leaves.

Lantana flowers come in single or multiple colors. Multiple-colored lantana flowers change color as they mature. The newest flowers, opening in the center of the umbel, are one color that changes as they mature and move to the outer edges of the cluster. This maturation of the flowers within the umbel can lead to two or even three-toned flowers. The flowers come primarily in shades of red, orange, yellow, white, pink, purple or lavender and often have a slight, spicy flower fragrance.

Here are some care tips:

• Overfertilization may result in more stem and foliage growth at the expense of flower production.

• Deadhead (remove spent blooms) regularly to keep the plant tidy and neat.

• If your plant becomes overgrown, prune it back severely to maintain a more compact form.

