Living color: Lantana is answer to bright containers

As you begin thinking about plants to put in your porch pots and containers this summer, don't forget the bright annual lantana.
It showed up last summer to great effect in several Quad-City area area container garden contests.
Kate Terrell, of Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf, says that "lantana is a great annual that should be used more."
In addition to compact types for containers, there are tall varieties for landscape plantings and semi-trailing types for baskets, she said.
Lantana also has outstanding heat tolerance, and it attracts butterflies and hummingbirds, she said.
Lantana likes to be kept on the drier side, according to the National Garden Bureau. They do best in full sun and well-drained soil and hate to be overwatered.
Breeders have recently introduced sterile, or near sterile, lantana, which means the plant never sets seed, so they continue to bloom throughout the entire season.
Very few diseases are found, according to a news release from the garden bureau. Powdery mildew may become an occasional issue, particularly during cool, wet summers and in situations where proper air circulation isn’t available. Root rot and sooty mold will occasionally become factors in overly damp situations as well.
Deer and rabbits avoid lantana because of the “disagreeable odor” of the leaves.
Lantana flowers come in single or multiple colors. Multiple-colored lantana flowers change color as they mature. The newest flowers, opening in the center of the umbel, are one color that changes as they mature and move to the outer edges of the cluster. This maturation of the flowers within the umbel can lead to two or even three-toned flowers. The flowers come primarily in shades of red, orange, yellow, white, pink, purple or lavender and often have a slight, spicy flower fragrance.
Here are some care tips:
• Overfertilization may result in more stem and foliage growth at the expense of flower production.
• Deadhead (remove spent blooms) regularly to keep the plant tidy and neat.
• If your plant becomes overgrown, prune it back severely to maintain a more compact form.
