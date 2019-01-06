Take one look at the Kuno Struck mansion, and you'd probably not guess that it's in central …

More about Clarissa Cook

Clarissa C. Cook (1833-1879) left money in her will to establish a home for "destitute and indigent females of Scott County."

The large limestone home was constructed during 1881-82 on 15 acres of land (now five acres) at 100 S. Pine St., Davenport. It has a large tower and many gables and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more than 130 years, it has been a well-kept landmark and anchor for west Davenport.

The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf is a separate entity from the former retirement home. They shared a common name because money from the Clarissa C. Cook estate financed both.