Long Grove Pioneer Village walk is Dec. 1

The annual Christmas Walk at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove, will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
Activities include visiting Santa, making Christmas crafts, writing letters to Santa, making reindeer food, listening to traditional Christmas music in the church and watching a blacksmith at work. Chili, cookies, hot drinks and gifts will be available for purchase.
Well-mannered pets are welcome on the grounds and they may visit Santa, but they are not allowed in the soda fountain or saloon.
Admission to the walk is the donation of pet supply item(s) or a monetar donation that will be distributed to Humane Society of Scott County & Down by the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary.
Examples of pet items include cat or dog food, Tidy Cat clumpable litter, paper towels, vinegar, blankets and towels.