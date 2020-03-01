Look up! There's personality on the ceiling

The ceiling — sometimes referred to as a room’s fifth wall — often gets short shrift in decorating schemes. Walls and furnishings take center stage while the acreage overhead receives a coat of neutral white paint, with perhaps a snazzy ceiling fixture.

That wasn’t the case historically. Plaster ornamentation and murals were used centuries ago, and the Victorians really went to town on the ceiling, with elaborate moldings and stamped tin sheeting.

Ceiling medallions graced more formal spaces like dining rooms and parlors, while timber beams and tongue-and-groove boards were popular in kitchens, bedrooms and common spaces. Through the early 20th century, curvy coving, paneled grids and ornate moldings were popular.

But with the advent of modernism after the 1930s, ceilings became the serene planes most of us are familiar with.

Now we’re looking up again. Designers are getting creative with architectural elements, as well as paint, wallpaper and lighting.

"Statement ceilings are a great way to bring detail and visual interest to a room,’’ Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director of his New York-based eponymous design group, said. "We see them as an opportunity to create something unexpected that adds to the space."

