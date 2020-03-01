Look up! There's personality on the ceiling

The ceiling — sometimes referred to as a room’s fifth wall — often gets short shrift in decorating schemes. Walls and furnishings take center stage while the acreage overhead receives a coat of neutral white paint, with perhaps a snazzy ceiling fixture.
That wasn’t the case historically. Plaster ornamentation and murals were used centuries ago, and the Victorians really went to town on the ceiling, with elaborate moldings and stamped tin sheeting.
Ceiling medallions graced more formal spaces like dining rooms and parlors, while timber beams and tongue-and-groove boards were popular in kitchens, bedrooms and common spaces. Through the early 20th century, curvy coving, paneled grids and ornate moldings were popular.
But with the advent of modernism after the 1930s, ceilings became the serene planes most of us are familiar with.
Now we’re looking up again. Designers are getting creative with architectural elements, as well as paint, wallpaper and lighting.
"Statement ceilings are a great way to bring detail and visual interest to a room,’’ Gideon Mendelson, founder and creative director of his New York-based eponymous design group, said. "We see them as an opportunity to create something unexpected that adds to the space."
One of his clients wanted a classic white kitchen, but with personality.
“The client loved checks and plaids, so a decorative painter painted a green checkered design on a canvas and then installed it on the ceiling. The color matches the green on the kitchen island, so it ties the room together and makes the space feel that much more special.”
The positive reaction to that ceiling spurred Mendelson’s team to include ceilings in other projects. “We quickly realized how impactful and powerful they can be. It immediately makes the space feel like one-of-a-kind. In almost every project we do now, there’s some ceiling treatment.”
Other options: faux-wood wallcovering, millwork, hand painting or architectural wood beams.
Smooth-finished ceilings make it easy to apply whatever you can dream up: paint, peel and stick or traditional wallpapers. You can even add three-dimensional ornamentation such as like origami, buttons, faux jewels, botanicals, twigs, garlands, ribbon, stencils or scarves.
Command strips will hold most lightweight objects firmly to a smooth ceiling, but if you’re stuck with one of those textured ceilings, you’ll either have to refinish it or opt for wood paneling or tin sheets.
Not ready to fully dress your ceiling? You can still add some excitement with a light fixture, especially one that contrasts in style and scale with the rest of the room.