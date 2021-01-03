Looking to return something? Here's a guide to major retailers

Some items can only be returned within 30 days and must be in "like new" condition. This includes TVs, major appliances, liquid paint, and outdoor power equipment. If you receive an item that's damaged or defective, you have only three days to contact the company to document it.

• Macy's: You have 90 days to return most items purchased at Macy's. It's free to return a purchase whether in-store or by mail. Shipping costs for a purchase are nonrefundable, and items must be new, unused, and with original tags. Some items have shorter return windows, such as Apple products, which can only be returned within 14 days.

• Nordstrom: There's no formal return policy; returns are handled case by case. No receipts are required, there are no time limits, and no original tags needed (except for special occasion dresses). Returns made by mail and in-store can take five to seven days to process; mail-in returns can take up to two weeks.

• Orvis: If you want a refund, there's no time limit. Its policy states: "If you aren't happy with a product or service, we want to know about it. And we'll make it right." With a receipt, you're eligible for a full refund. Without a receipt, Orvis will provide a gift card valued at the lowest price for the item in the last 90 days.