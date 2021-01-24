Looking to travel? New Iowa app lists fun spots from breweries to bison wallows

Delaware Crossing Scenic Byway

Backbone State Park, dedicated in 1920 as Iowa’s first state park, is one of the attractions on this route. Also included are the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, the Franklin Street Brewing Co. and the Manchester Fish Hatchery.

Driftless Area Scenic Byway

"Driftless" refers to that part of Iowa that was not covered by the last glacier and thus has very different topography — hilly! — than most of the state. You can learn more about this at the Driftless Area Education And Visitors Center.

Other attractions: Iowa's oldest smokehouse; the Decorah Fish Hatchery where trout are reared; Siewers Springs, a good spot for picnics, and a huge eagles' nest in Decorah

Also in or near Decorah: the Hotel Winneshiek, a 34-room grand historic hotel; Seed Savers Exchange, a nonprofit that conserves heirloom seeds; Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., known internationally for its IPAs and barrel-aged stouts; and the Vesterheim, The National Norwegian-American Museum & Heritage Center that houses more than 33,000 artifacts, 12 historic buildings, a Folk Art School, and a library and archives.