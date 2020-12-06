 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luna, Bella are popular names for dogs, cats

Luna, Bella are popular names for dogs, cats

{{featured_button_text}}

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year of the pandemic, among other things. It also brought thousands of new puppies and kittens into our homes.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trupanion, a pet insurance company, has noticed an uptick in COVID-related pet names such as Corona, Covi, Covid and Fauci.

Trupanion surveyed its database of more than 530,000 dogs and cats for the top 50 names for 2020. Here are the top 10 most popular dog names of 2020:

1. Bella

2. Charlie

3. Luna

4. Lucy

5. Max

6. Bailey

7. Daisy

8. Cooper

9. Molly

10. Lola

The top 10 cat names of 2020:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Oliver

4. Charlie

5. Lucy

6. Leo

7. Max

8. Milo

9. Lily

10. Simba

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most roommates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News