Luna, Bella are popular names for dogs, cats

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year of the pandemic, among other things. It also brought thousands of new puppies and kittens into our homes.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trupanion, a pet insurance company, has noticed an uptick in COVID-related pet names such as Corona, Covi, Covid and Fauci.

Trupanion surveyed its database of more than 530,000 dogs and cats for the top 50 names for 2020. Here are the top 10 most popular dog names of 2020:

1. Bella

2. Charlie

3. Luna

4. Lucy

5. Max

6. Bailey

7. Daisy

8. Cooper

9. Molly

10. Lola

The top 10 cat names of 2020:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Oliver

4. Charlie

5. Lucy

6. Leo

7. Max