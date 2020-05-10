Maybe this is the year to become a gardener

The coronavirus threat continues. If you've never been a gardener, maybe this is the year to try it out. People who do it, who spend time outside working with plants, working with soil, say it does good things for them.
And that's in addition to the pretty flowers or homegrown vegetables you can get from it.
Here are some suggestions from the National Garden Bureau, written by C.L. Fornari, GardenComm member:
• Start some seeds. Nothing is more life-affirming than checking each morning to see if something spouted. At this point in the season, they likely are best planted in the ground outside.
• Plan a vegetable garden. Grow the veggies you love the most. Read about which varieties to plant from seeds and which ones are better if you purchase plants.
• Plan to grow flowers that make you happy. Suggestions: sunflowers, nasturtiums, zinnias or marigolds. These are easy to grow from seeds, and you can grow many plants for less money than buying transplants.
• Decide to plant a tree. Research varieties for Iowa and Illinois. Look to see where you have the right amount of space and sunlight.
• Redesign the plantings in the front of your house. Research plants that grow well in your area, and make a plan for spring renewal. If you don't think you're up to this, consult with a landscape business.
• Take an online class about plants or gardens, or watch some YouTube instruction videos. Learn about seed starting, taking cuttings, or how to grow vegetables.
• Plan an herb garden. What herbs do you like to cook with? Which herbs make the best cocktails or tea? If you don’t have in-ground space, grow herbs in pots. Even if you don't do much with them other than smell them, they will be worth the effort.
• Take a walk in a nearby natural area. Look closely at leaves, bark, mosses and flowers. Notice the number of plants that grow in a community. Look up, look down.
• Take this time to groom or repot houseplants. Remove dead leaves, refresh the soil, take cuttings of favorites so that later you can share the wealth with friends. If you don't have houseplants, go buy a couple.
• What plants remind you of family members or friends? Write those memories down. Consider turning those recollections, along with photos of the plants and people, into a small book that can be passed to others in your family.
• Create a new indoor display of plants. Think about all those beautiful succulents in the garden centers.
• Plan a new group of containers for your deck, porch or patio. Flowers, herbs, and vegetables await your creativity ... go for color, fragrance and flavor.
• Help to get a young person out into the natural world. Plan a garden for your kids or grandchildren.
• Plan a garden vacation. Decide on an area of the country, and research public gardens, national parks, and plant destinations that are in the region.
