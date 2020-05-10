Maybe this is the year to become a gardener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus threat continues. If you've never been a gardener, maybe this is the year to try it out. People who do it, who spend time outside working with plants, working with soil, say it does good things for them.

And that's in addition to the pretty flowers or homegrown vegetables you can get from it.

Here are some suggestions from the National Garden Bureau, written by C.L. Fornari, GardenComm member:

• Start some seeds. Nothing is more life-affirming than checking each morning to see if something spouted. At this point in the season, they likely are best planted in the ground outside.

• Plan a vegetable garden. Grow the veggies you love the most. Read about which varieties to plant from seeds and which ones are better if you purchase plants.

• Plan to grow flowers that make you happy. Suggestions: sunflowers, nasturtiums, zinnias or marigolds. These are easy to grow from seeds, and you can grow many plants for less money than buying transplants.

• Decide to plant a tree. Research varieties for Iowa and Illinois. Look to see where you have the right amount of space and sunlight.