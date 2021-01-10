Memories endure long after childhood: Toys play big role in young lives

"My toy box has been long gone now, taking my baby dolls and marbles with it. Yet, I can look and wonder at my Bill Dings and feel the pleasure of the time I spent with them," Dunn wrote in an email.

• Barb Reiland, of Blue Grass, tells a truly sad story of her Barbie doll and the wardrobe her grandmother made for her. It included a mink coat out of real mink and a pill box-style hat of the kind made famous by Jackie Kennedy.

"Unfortunately, like most kids when they leave home for the first time, I left most of my collectibles and toys in a box in my parents' attic, fully intending to retrieve them one day," Reiland wrote in an email.

You can guess where this story is leading.

Both her mother and father passed away and all the assets of the home were left to someone out of the family. "When we requested access to retrieve personal property, the (owner) agreed to look for, and give us, family photos and nothing else.

"I have no idea what happened to my precious Barbie doll. I would like to get her back, but I fear she is gone forever."

• Jo Souder Vandecar, of Davenport, still cherishes her toy piano, a play thing that spurred her desire for a real piano and led to her career in music education.