Mid-Century Modern Homes of Iowa Tours

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Take virtual tours of four Iowa homes that epitomize the Mid-Century Modern design aesthetic and participate in a Q&A via Zoom with the homeowners.

Iowa Architectural Foundation and Iowa Mid-Century Modern are collaborating on the tours to celebrate Modernism Month.

Links to the virtual tours are to be released to ticket holders, one per day, starting on April 26. Access to each tour will be for two weeks to give ticket holders plenty of time to enjoy. The homeowners will join ticketholders at a special Zoom Q&A, Sunday, May 2, from 4–5:30 p.m.

Tours include:

Oskaloosa home, designed in 1948 by Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), which has been restored by its owners.

Indianola home, designed by architect David Block, AIA.

Des Moines home, designed in 1952 by architect Amos Emery (1895-1973).

Des Moines home, built in 1954 and designed by architect Jim Lynch (1923-2000).

The tours will be led by the homeowners, who will share their experience of living in, restoring or renovating, caring for, and their future plans for these remarkable homes.