Mixed media, acrylic paintings on display at QC Arts Gallery, Rock Island

Exhibits titled “Turn on the News” with mixed media sculpture by Keith Kaziak and “Machinations of a Colorholic” with acrylic paintings by Elaine Rexdale have opened at the Quad-City Arts Gallery, Rock Island. They will be on display through March 19.

Kaziak’s work uses familiar objects and materials to create an accessible language for viewers to relate to. The “Turn on the News” title is borrowed from the Hüsker Dü song off the album, Zen Arcade.

"The urgency of the lyrics felt very relevant to this moment, and therefore informed this body of work, helping to maneuver these surreal and absurd times,” Kaziak said in a news release.

Rexdale’s paintings are aimed at capturing the vibrancy and energy seen in everyday life. “Because I’ve interacted with children during my professional career, my artistic work has been influenced by their love of bright colors," Rexdale said in a news release.

And, "since I have known and employed a number of people with permanent and temporary disabilities, I understand the extreme importance of valuing individuals. Therefore, I paint people from various ethnic groups, races, and challenges because this provides an opportunity to explore our personal humanity."

All of the artists' works can be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

