{{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of National Historic Preservation Month in May, the Moline Preservation Society is presenting awards for outstanding work to the owners of a single-family home and three commercial properties.

The awards will given at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, before the City Council committee of the whole meeting at City Hall.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags