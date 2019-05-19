820 5th Ave., Felix and Mary Vallejo, exterior paint and restoration of a commercial building
The Skelly Oil Co. service station was built in 1932. Over the years it changed hands and was home to several different businesses and by 2017, the former station and added apartment building was looking neglected. Felix and Mary Vallejo, who live across the street, saw an opportunity to improve the neighborhood, so they bought both properties. Working with the nonprofit Global Communities, the John Deere Foundation, Habitat for Humanity-Q-C and employees of the Deere Seeding Group, the building was cleaned, the stucco renovated and the missing trim replaced. Vallejo also bought reproduction Skelly Oil Co. logos for the window locations.