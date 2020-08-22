Monarch butterflies: Still under threat

Monarch butterflies have been in the news a lot recently because their declining population — an 80 percent drop between 1998 and 2018 — has alarmed naturalists and regular folks alike.
Will and Karen Collier of Bettendorf love raising monarch butterflies by gathering eggs and …
In response, there has been a big push from many quarters to try to reverse the trend by planting milkweed, the only plant on which the butterfly will lay its eggs, and the only food the emerging caterpillars will eat.
As a result, a lot of people and groups have planted milkweed in the past several years, but is it helping? Is it boosting populations?
And how many monarchs are needed for a sustainable population?
What role do agricultural insecticides, particularly a family of chemicals called neonicotinoids, or neonics, play in the butterflies' decline? Should they be banned?
Quad-City conservationist Bob Bryant, who has spent nearly 70 years observing nature, has visited Scott County road ditches full of milkweed, but next to farm fields, without a monarch in sight. "There's something going on," he said.
Do backyard plantings in cities do much good to promote monarch butterflies?
What about a petition pending before the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the monarch as threatened under the Endangered Species Act? When is a decision going to be made and what would that do?
These are several top-of-mind questions among people concerned about monarchs, especially as they are seen flitting around the Quad-Cities at this time of year.
Gardeners who want butterflies should think about caterpillars first, Kelly Allsup, Universi…
Late summer and early fall is the time when the last generation of the season — the generation that will make the spectacular long-distance migration to Mexico — begins its development.
Here are answers to these and other questions based on an interview with Steve Bradbury, professor of entomology at Iowa State University, Ames, and a conservation strategy paper by the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The latter is a nonprofit group of 13 Midwest state fish and wildlife agencies formed in 1934 that in 2018 assumed the U.S. leadership role in bringing back the monarch.
The association is implementing, coordinating and tracking conservation efforts in the 16 states that form the core of the monarch habitat — the 13 states that belong to the association plus Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Q: Is planting milkweed doing any good?
A: Undoubtedly, yes. But planting is not yet to the scale needed to create a reliably sustainable population, Bradbury said.
For that, at least 1.3 billion NEW milkweed stems need to be planted by 2038 across the 16 states.
The 1.3 billion figure is the number scientists estimate is necessary to create a reliably sustainable population, which they define as a population of 225,000 million overwintering monarchs occupying 15 acres in Mexico.
By comparison, the 2019-20 overwintering population occupied just seven acres, a 53% decline from the year before, and well below the extinction threshold, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which tracks the numbers.
The latest plunge was attributed to poor weather conditions during the spring and fall migrations.
Scientists estimate it takes about 30 milkweeds to produce one adult migrating monarch.
Achieving the milkweed planting goal is an "all hands on deck effort." It will mean planting milkweed in backyard gardens, on public lands such as parks and schools, in transportation and energy rights of way (that is, along roadside and under utility poles) and on private ag land.
But ag land is key.
Iowa, for example, hopes to add a minimum of 126 million stems. Of that, stems on urban landscapes, public lands, rights of way and "other" lands would account for 48.5 million stems combined while agriculture would account for 78 million, according to the state's monarch consortium.
Q: What is the best sized plot for planting?
A: Research indicates that lots of small habitats of one to five acres is best. "Big blocks (say 100 acres) are not as good," Bradbury said.
Q: What about neonicotinoids, or neonics? A lot of environmental groups say they are killing monarchs (and birds) and should be banned.
A: Drift from insecticides used to kill corn and soybean pests has a negative, sometimes fatal, effect on various life stages of the monarch butterfly.
But Bradbury's stance on that is this: Midwest farmers have a right to make a living and to do that nowadays requires using chemicals, including neonicotinoids.
Findings of a recent study at Iowa State University published in April found that, yes, there were high monarch larval mortality rates up to 49 feet downwind of corn and soybean fields that had been treated with foliar insecticides, or those sprayed on their leaves.
The study drew on lab experiments and computer modeling to determine the effects on monarch caterpillars of five active ingredients commonly used in insecticides sprayed on the leaves of plants.
These are: beta-cyfluthrin (pyrethroid), chlorantraniliprole (anthranilic diamide), chlorpyrifos (organophosphate) and imidacloprid and thiamethoxam (neonicotinoids).
These insecticides are commonly applied to crops to battle pests such as soybean aphids, European corn borers, corn rootworms and corn aphids. (Both imidacloprid and thiamethoxam were banned in 2018 by the European Union for outdoor use.)
Researchers found some insecticides more toxic than others and that caterpillars exposed to certain doses of neonicotinoid insecticides failed to pupate, or turn into chrysallises.
But, to reach the number of acres of milkweed habitat that is needed to make a difference in monarch butterfly population, agricultural land will have to be planted, Bradbury said.
And if a sufficient amount of agricultural land is planted, the sheer amount will compensate for the losses that occur to monarchs because of insecticide drift, either through the air, or through the ground, he said.
If a farm field is planted on all four sides with milkweed and other pollinator habitat, for example, the drift would affect only one side of the field, leaving the other three sides without exposure.
In addition, some years farmers may not have to spray at all.
The overall challenge with milkweeds is that "we need to get more milkweed into the landscape ... and the only way to get to the (numerical) goal is to get a lot of land from agriculture planted," he said.
This means roadsides, border strips and entire fields, he said.
"If we put new habitat around fields, even though some of the habitat in some years may get insecticide exposure, if we plant lots and lots of habitat we compensate for insecticide."
"It would still be a net gain," he said.
If habitat is planted only where it is out of the range of insecticides, there won't be enough. And if we try to ban insecticides, "that is not fair to farmers," Bradbury said. "That's not a real world."
Others disagree.
But for Bradbury, "the basic goal and feeling from our research is that we can raise monarchs, and grow corn and soybeans. Yes, we can grow both. It can be a win-win."
Q: How do insecticides drift through the ground?
A: Almost all corn and soybean seeds planted in Iowa and Illinois are treated with a neonicotinoid that is sufficiently water-soluable that it will come off the seed and enter the ground around the seed where it will be absorbed into the tissue of the baby plant, Bradbury explained. In other words, the chemical becomes part of the plant and if a pest eats the new seedling, it will die.
Sometimes this systemic intake is all a plant needs to be protected against insects through the season. But if there is a big outbreak of pests, a farmer may need to do overhead spraying as well.
Meantime, back in the soil, the chemical that has come off the coated seed may migrate downslope (the way water runs) and be taken up by the roots of another plant, say milkweed, which could cause it to become systemically detrimental to caterpillars and other insects.
You've heard about monarch butterflies, but don't know too much about them. Here are some qu…
The ISU study did not examine insecticide seed coatings and effects on different monarch life stages. This should be the subject of future research to paint a more complete picture of monarch conservation efforts, said Niranjana Krishnan, a graduate student in entomology and co-author of the study.
Q: What is the Iowa milkweed goal?
A: To add 126 million to 188 million NEW milkweed stems, along with appropriate nectar sources to the landscape, by 2038. This will mean 480,000 to 830,000 NEW acres of habitat.
So far in Iowa, efforts have focused on demonstration projects and outreach. The big push to ag has yet to begin, Bradbury said.
Q: What is the Illinois goal?
A: To add 150 million milkweed stems, along with appropriate nectar sources to the landscape by 2038.
Q: How will the association track the acres planted; that is, how will it know if progress is being made?
A: Groups will upload their information onto a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service data base.
Q: What about the petition before the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act?
A: The petition was filed in 2014 by three nonprofit organizations — the Center for Biological Diversity, the Center for Food Safety and The Xerces Society — and Lincoln Brower, a professor of zoology emeritus at the University of Florida, Gainesville, and research professor of biology at Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia.
The Fish & Wildlife Service decided there was enough evidence in the petition to possibly warrant listing, and it began a formal review that is still going on.
Data collected by staff members of the fish and wildlife service in Moline is figuring into the study.
The original date for a recommendation to the agency's director was the summer of 2019, but that was moved to December 2020 because of all the conservation plans that sprung up in response to the request.
If the service determines the conservation plans in place are sufficient, there would be no need to recommend a "threatened" status.
But it also would need assurance that the plans in place will be continued into the future "or it could be sued for not listing," Bradbury said.
"Threatened" status would trigger the need for a whole host of regulations, which is what the association of fish and wildlife agencies and its many partners are hoping to avoid.