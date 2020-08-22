Monarch butterflies: Still under threat

"It would still be a net gain," he said.

If habitat is planted only where it is out of the range of insecticides, there won't be enough. And if we try to ban insecticides, "that is not fair to farmers," Bradbury said. "That's not a real world."

Others disagree.

But for Bradbury, "the basic goal and feeling from our research is that we can raise monarchs, and grow corn and soybeans. Yes, we can grow both. It can be a win-win."

Q: How do insecticides drift through the ground?

A: Almost all corn and soybean seeds planted in Iowa and Illinois are treated with a neonicotinoid that is sufficiently water-soluable that it will come off the seed and enter the ground around the seed where it will be absorbed into the tissue of the baby plant, Bradbury explained. In other words, the chemical becomes part of the plant and if a pest eats the new seedling, it will die.

Sometimes this systemic intake is all a plant needs to be protected against insects through the season. But if there is a big outbreak of pests, a farmer may need to do overhead spraying as well.