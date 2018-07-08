Would you like to learn more about moths? Especially those that come out at night?
On Saturday, July 28, the Iowa State University-Scott County Extension Master Gardener program will join forces with the Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport, to present its 4th annual Moth-ers Day celebration.
The family-oriented learning event will begin at 8 p.m. with an hour-long lecture.
Then participants will go outside to see what moths have been attracted to white sheets lighted by ultraviolet lights. The UV lighting will continue until midnight.
In addition, Matt Wilhelm of Davenport will bring his moth-rearing “roadshow”. Wilhelm recently gave a presentation at the Putnam Museum in which he explained how he actually raises some of the most gorgeous — and BIG — silk moths that are native to the Quad-City area.
"Pollinators are currently a hot topic," Dan Mays, Scott County Master Gardener, said. "Everyone tends to think about butterflies, but I encourage you to expand your thinking to learn about moths — the second-shift pollinators."