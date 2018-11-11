Keith Bonnstetter, also known as Mr. Snowflake for his papercutting creations, has published a second, calendar-like book of 13 patterns that will be available at Von Maur stores by the middle of the month.
Titled “Another Snowflake for Every Season,” the spiral-bound book will sell for $19, the same price it sells for on Bonnstetter’s online Etsy site. It also is expected to be available at the Figge Art Museum and the German American Heritage Center, both Davenport. Patterns are themed by month, with hearts for February and stars and stripes for July, for example.
If you’d like personal instruction in making patterns, Bonnstetter also has three sets of classes coming up. They are:
• Saturday, Dec. 8, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. A two-dimensional class will be offered at 10 a.m. and a three-dimensional class at 11:30 a.m.
To register, call 563-322-8844.
• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport. The class will feature a lacey, three-dimensional poinsettia. To register, call Mary Huebbe at 563-388-3215.
• 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the Port Byron Library, 2145 S. Main St. To register, call 309-523-3440.
Bonnstetter’s snowflake business, called Clear Visions Artwork, had its beginnings around 1999 during a family crisis, as an answer to a prayer. One evening as he was idly cutting paper snowflakes for their Davenport home, a thought came out of now where. What if he put designs in the snowflakes? What if he designed and cut the paper so that within the flake there were pictures?
From there he began making custom designs, teaching classes and – last year – publishing a book of his patterns so that people can copy them and make their own. In 2010, he made an appearance on “the Martha Stewart Show.” By day, he is a Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher.