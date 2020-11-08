Mums, roses, strawberries need help going into winter

Some plants need protection going into winter, especially mums, hybrid roses and strawberries. Here are some questions about these plants with answers from horticulturists at Iowa State University, Ames.
Q: How should I prepare garden mums for winter?
A: Chrysanthemums are shallow-rooted plants. Repeated freezing and thawing of the soil during the winter months can heave plants out of the ground and cause severe damage or even death.
Gardeners can increase the odds of their mums surviving the winter by applying mulch in fall. Mulching helps eliminate the alternate freezing-thawing cycles that can heave plants out of the soil. Apply the mulch in late fall, typically late November.
Do not cut back the plants prior to mulching. Simply cover the plants with several inches of mulch.
Suitable mulching materials include clean straw, pine needles, and evergreen branches. Leaves are not a good mulch as they tend to mat down and don't provide adequate protection. The mulch should remain in place until early April.
Q: How should I prepare hybrid tea roses for winter?
A: Modern, bush-type roses, like hybrid teas, floribundas and grandifloras, require protection. The low temperatures and rapid temperature changes in winter can severely injure and sometimes kill unprotected roses. Hilling or mounding soil over the base of each plant is an excellent way to protect them.
Begin by removing fallen leaves and other debris from around each plant. Removal of diseased plant debris helps reduce disease problems next season. Next, cover the bottom 10 to 12 inches of the rose canes with soil. Place additional material, such as straw or leaves, over the mound of soil. A small amount of soil placed over the straw or leaves should hold these materials in place.
Prepare modern roses for winter after plants have been hardened by exposure to daytime temperatures in the forties and nighttime temperatures in the twenties. Normally, this is early November in northern Iowa and Illinois, mid-November in central areas, and late November in southern counties.
Q: How should I prepare my strawberry bed for winter?
A: Strawberries should be mulched in fall to prevent winter injury. Low temperatures and repeated freezing and thawing of the soil through the winter months are the main threats to strawberry plants. Temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit may kill flower buds and damage the roots and crowns of unmulched plants. Repeated freezing and thawing of the soil can heave plants out of the ground, severely damaging or destroying the plants.
Allow the strawberry plants to harden or acclimate to cool fall temperatures before mulching the planting. Applying mulch before the strawberry plants have properly hardened may make the plants more susceptible to winter injury. In northern Iowa and Illinois, strawberries are normally mulched in early November. Gardeners in central and southern Iowa and Illinois should mulch their strawberry plantings in mid-November and late November, respectively.
Excellent mulching materials include clean, weed-free oat, wheat or soybean straw. Chopped cornstalks are another possibility. Apply about 3 to 5 inches of material. After settling, the mulch layer should be 2 to 4 inches thick.
In windy, exposed areas, straw mulches can be kept in place by placing wire or plastic fencing over the area. The fencing can be held in place with bricks or other heavy objects.
