"Murder hornet" is NOT in Iowa or Illinois

If you are active on social media, you may have seen recent posts about the giant Asian hornet — dubbed "murder hornet" — having made its way to North America with responses such as, "Yes, it's here!"
In fact, this insect has NOT been seen in either Iowa or Illinois or anywhere in the Midwest, Kelly Estes, of the Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program, said.
Yes, there were two confirmed reports of the hornet in Washington state in December and two in Canada, also in December, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and officials are concerned.
They are working to eradicate them before they spread, as the hornets would be disastrous for honey bees. Honey bees are defenseless against the hornets that kill the bees and destroy their hives.
Social media rumors of big, invasive insects usually pop up in the summer when people spot look-alike insects, Estes said. Hoping to identify what they have seen, people do internet searches and land on some exotic creature and decide that's what they saw, she said.
But in this case, a May 2 article in The New York Times likely was the impetus for news of the hornet making the rounds.
Laura Jesse Iles, director of the Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University, Ames, said that because of the publicity, she expects to get some calls this growing season from people thinking they've seen this hornet.
"The largest wasp in Iowa is the cicada killer wasp, and they are native and rarely sting," she said. "It would be sad if people started killing them thinking that they are the Asian giant hornet."
Said Dr. Donald R. Lewis, entomologist with ISU Extension: "My personal view is that the made up, alarmist name given to the Asian giant hornet did not help and was unnecessary."
Work in Washington
Washington state officials are doing public outreach to try to nip this problem in the bud.
"A few hornets can destroy a honey bee hive in a matter of hours," the Washington agriculture department says on its website. "The hornets enter a 'slaughter phase' where they kill bees by decapitating them."
The hornets then take the bee larvae and feed it to their young.
The sting of an Asian giant hornet has been likened to a re-hot thumb tack being pushed through skin, and the stinger can penetrate a beekeeper's suit.
Still, "More people die of honey bee stings in the U.S. than die annually, globally, from these hornets," ISU's Lewis said, quoting an article in Smithsonian Magazine.
"About 60 to 80 people die from (allergic) reactions to honey bee stings (in the U.S.); only about 40 people die per year, in Asia, mostly in Japan, from reactions to the (giant hornet) stings," Lewis said.
Asian giant hornets are, as the name implies, native to Asia. They have bright yellow heads and a distinctively large body size of 1½ to 2 inches. Their face is cartoon-like fierce with teardrop eyes like Spider-Man. Orange and black stripes extend down the body like a tiger, and the broad, wispy wings are like a small dragonfly.
Washington entomologists are creating a plan to trap, track, and hopefully eradicate Asian giant hornet in Washington, including working with Canada to ensure that populations on both sides of the border are managed, according to the agriculture department website.
Unfortunately, the woods and mild, wet climate of Washington state is favorable to the hornets.
It is not known how the hornets got to North America.
