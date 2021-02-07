Muscatine Art Center opens historic quilt exhibit

An exhibit of about 30 quilts, most with Muscatine connections, has opened at the Muscatine Art Center where it will be on display through April 4.

Titled “Great Cover Ups: Quilts of the 19th & 20th Centuries,” the exhibit also includes 11 cotton and silk ‘prairie style' dresses originally worn by Muscatine pioneer women in the 1850s.

All quilts are from the center's permanent collection, including the ‘pattern’ quilt, "Lone Star," by Sarah Rider Bumgardner, created around 1840. Bumgardner and her husband, George, came to Muscatine in 1837, according to a news release.

Another star is a ‘crazy’ quilt made by Ruth Lamphrey Cadle in 1880. Cadle arrived in Muscatine in 1847 and was a noted Muscatine philanthropist, serving as president of the Muscatine County Soldier's Aid Society, board member of the Iowa Soldiers' Orphans' Home, Muscatine Soldier's Monument Committee, Muscatine Ladies Sanitary Fair (under the Sanitary Commission) and member of the Women's Christian Temperance Union.