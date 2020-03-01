Muscatine gardening seminar covers everything from weeds to flowers

From making a hypertufa planter to learning more about ornamental grasses, daylilies, geraniums and houseplants, there are 28 topics to choose from at the Art of Gardening seminar on March 21 in Muscatine.
Here is the schedule.
SESSION 1 (9-9:55 a.m.)
New Annuals/Perennials for 2020, Maria McCalley, Owner-Hilltop Greenhouses, Illinois City. New items on the market are sometimes a bit scary…will it grow in my yard?
Ornamental Grasses, Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener. Grasses that are non-spreading, clump-forming and hardy to eastern Iowa.
20/20 Vision for Daylilies in 2020, Keith Riewerts, Cedar Valley Iris & Daylily Society. What will grow best in the Quad-City area climate and the many resources that are available today.
Eat the Weeds: Wild Edibles in Your Yard and Garden, Kathy Dice, Owner Red Fern Farm, Wapello, Iowa. Learn which plants are safe to eat and get some simple recipes. Think lambs quarter, purslane, chickweed and curly dock.
Wonderful Spring Garden, Wanda Lunn, Linn County Master Gardener. Bulbs, perennials and wild flowers for early blooms in sun and shade.
6-Steps to Pollinator Gardening Success, Ron Knopik, US Fish and Wildlife Deputy. Native plants of the Quad-City area and how to best use them.
Cover Crops in Your Garden, Dominic Snyder, Ag Specialist, Iowa State University. Benefits of a variety of cover crops.
SESSION 2 (10:15 - 11:05 a.m.)
New Annuals/Perennials for 2020-Maria McCalley (repeat from session one)
How to Keep Your Houseplants Healthy and Propagate More, Kathy Haltmeyer, Muscatine County Master Gardener. Light, water, and fertilization needs vary by plant. Demonstration of different types of propagation.
Developing a Flower Garden, Emma Mae Pruitt, Muscatine County Master Gardener. Basic information for a 3-season flower garden; importance of soil; shade vs. full sun.
New Cultivars in Your Garden, Dominic Snyder, Ag Specialist at Iowa State. Snyder will hand out sample seeds that you can test this year!
Xeriscaping, Peggy Burrows, Plant and Planting Specialist, Moline. How to establish and maintain an attractive and healthy landscape while reducing water usage.
Landscaping on the Edge, Joshua Gustafson, Designer at Iowa City Landscaping. Designing bed shapes, techniques and materials for defining the bed, plants to enhance the bed edge.
Improving Soil Productivity with Amendments and Practices, Virgil Schmitt, ISU Extension Field Agronomist. Soil management practices.
LUNCH (11:20 a.m. - 12:55 p.m.) OR (11:20 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
While one group is at lunch, the other group is invited to attend a "Stump the Experts" panel in which participants ask questions.
SESSION 3 (1:10 - 2:05 p.m.)
Geraniums - Not Grandma's Red, Laura McGinnis, Plant Specialist
Planning a Garden from A to Z, Gretchen Nollman, Owner, Nollman Ag Scouting & Consulting. How to plan a garden from start to finish.
Edible Landscapes, Lydia Whitman and Mackenzie Waltz, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Edible landscaping is the use of food-producing plants both functionally and aesthetically in the residential landscape. How to give up lawn for trees, bushes, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers.
Butterfly and Hummingbird Gardening, Ray Wolf, Scott County Master Gardener. The life cycle of Midwest butterflies and other pollinators and the role of our gardens in promoting these creatures.
Low Maintenance Landscaping, Todd Wiebenga, Landscape Architect, Owner Aunt Rhodie's, Eldridge. Transition your spaces into low maintenance ‘landscaping’ to fit your time and abilities.
Fruit Trees for Iowa, Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University Commercial Horticulture Field Specialist. Advantages and disadvantages of growing common and unusual (such as pawpaw) fruit trees.
The Wonderful World of Worm Composting, Lana Artz-McComb, Naturalist at Louisa County Conservation. A fun way to reduce the amount of food waste that a household sends to landfills while also creating rich organic soil for gardening. How to set up your own in-home worm bin.
SESSION 4 (2:20 - 3:15 p.m.)
Climbing Fences: Clematis, Wanda Lunn, Linn County Master Gardener. See today's centerpiece story.
Plan a Salsa Garden, Deb Walser, Linn County Master Gardener. When, where and how to plant a salsa garden.
Weeds… Those Plants We All Don’t Want, Gretchen Nollman, Owner, Nollman Ag Scouting & Consulting. Weeds: when to expect them and how to treat them.
Gardens and Culture of Northern France, Mary Danner, Muscatine County Master Gardener. The culture of the Normandy area of France, pictures from Monet’s Garden in Giverny, and the area's apple cider and cheese industries.
Mixed Gardens: An Approach for All Seasons, Ray Wolf, Scott County Master Gardener. Mixing trees, shrubs, flowers, grasses and bulbs, annuals and perennials.
Whole Food, Plant Based Lifestyle, Nancy Dew and Angela Woodhouse, Nutritionists. Recipes and preparation of locally produced grains, vegetables and herbs.
Hypertufa - An Inexpensive Garden Alternative, Kathleen Chalupa, Muscatine County Master Gardener. A do-it-yourself class in which you will make lightweight planters and ornaments that can withstand winter. A $3 materials fee is due at class time.