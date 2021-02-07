Museum seeks artifacts for exhibit

The German American Heritage Center and Museum, downtown Davenport, is seeking objects to display in an upcoming exhibition about the Jugendstil art movement.

This was the Austro-German counterpart of Art Nouveau that was created at the turn of the 20th century. Its hallmark traits are whiplash curves, abstraction, geometric and organic forms, rejection of traditional and classical art styles, and influence taken from nature and Asian art.

The center is looking for examples from the following categories: decorative arts (furniture and home decor); clothing, textiles and jewelry; graphic design (magazines, posters, books, etc.); and fine art.

If you have a German Art Nouveau or Jugendstil object from one of these categories that you would be willing to loan to the museum, contact Erika Holshoe at erika@gahc.org or by calling 563-322-8844.

The exhibition will run from March through September.

